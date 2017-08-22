Dad and Daughter Cancer Survivors Pay it Forward Your Blogs by knotsandarrows

You know what they say: like father, like daughter.

After 9-year-old Becca Boo Salmins completed her two-and-a-half year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, she enlisted the help of her hero father – who is a fellow cancer survivor himself – in helping to fulfill her dream of promoting awareness and raising funds for childhood cancer, so other children wouldn’t have to go through the pain that she did.

CHECK OUT: Little Free Pantries Spread Goodies From Sidewalks, Let Neighbors Pay it Forward

The two feel that it is their “duty and privilege” to pay it forward to those beginning this difficult battle – and they are ready to pay it forward together, as survivors.

Currently, Becca Boo and her dad are looking to get support so they can launch their company nationally in order to make a bigger impact on childhood cancer. If you would like to help their compassionate mission, you can visit their Kickstarter page.

(WATCH the video below)

