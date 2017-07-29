Slugs May Be the Key to a Super Band-Aid That Stays Sticky No Matter What News

Health by Good News Network

EDITOR’S NOTE: WE wanted to bring you this interesting science article via iCopyright, but have no control over the ads inside the article. As you scroll past, know that GNN has not chosen the ads nor earned revenue from them… Thank you.

The adhesive is sticky even when wet with blood. The adhesive stuck to a pig heart (the slug is just an homage to the slugs who started it all.) Jianya Li, Adam D. Celiz, David J. Mooney Listen, Humpty Dumpty, I hate to break it to you, but while there are certain medical situations where a…

Seal The Deal: Click To Share With Your Friends