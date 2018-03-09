 Cell Phones Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Cell Phones

Tag: Cell Phones

Donations Pour in for Sick Boy After Dad Jokingly Responds to Accidental Text

Inspiring

Grandfather Can’t Stop Laughing When He Finally Discovers the Hiding Place of His Missing Phone

Laughs

7 Apps For Every DIY’er: From Color Testing Paints on Walls to Getting Tools on a Budget

At Home

Apple Responds to Controversy by Offering Discount on iPhone Battery Replacement

Business

Skip Fights About Digital Devices Over the Holidays – Instead, Let Them Bring Your Family Together

Self-Help

How Boredom Leads to Brilliance: Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Productive and Creative Self

Good Life

Siri Sends Amusing Text to Guy’s Wife When He Starts Playing the Trombone

Laughs

Imagine Harry Potter Apparating in Your Town With This Pokémon Go-Inspired Game

Arts & Leisure

Phone Service Providers Offering Free Text, Voice, and Data to Hurricane Victims

Business

These Little Athletes Glued to Their Phones Are Not Ignoring Each Other Like Adults Assume

Sports

World’s First Battery-free Phone Could Spell the End of Charging Cables and Dead Batteries

Science

This App Helps the Blind to “See” When They Need it Most

Science

We Are One Step Closer to a Finger-Swipe Powered Phone

Science

Google Has Plan to Save Thousands of Lives

Health

This Smartphone Device Can Diagnose Ear Infections

Health

Zac Efron Replaces Broken Phone of a Chasing Fan After It Shatters (LOOK)

Celebrities
Happstr app tracks happiness

Happstr, the App That Finds Your Happy Place … Literally

Arts & Leisure
cellphone user by Darnok via morguefile

Cell Phones Boosts Health Care in Bangladesh With 24-hour Help Line

World
Twitter logo

Dusty African Village Fights Crime with Twitter

World
cell phone exchange program founder

Recycle Old Cell Phones for Cash, Reduce Waste

At Home
12Page 1 of 2

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC