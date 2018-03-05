 Hero stories
Hero stories from around the world.

Man Uses His Jeep to Save Two People Trapped by Burning Car

Heroes

Actor Luke Wilson Saves Woman in Car Crash By Crawling in Through the Trunk

Celebrities

‘The Rock’ Has a Message for 10-Year-Old Who Saved Little Brother From Drowning

Celebrities

Dog Chews Boy’s Hearing Aid, and Brings Priceless Gift to Others

Kids

Houston Furniture Store Invites Flood Victims and Pets to Shelter on its Mattresses and Sofas

Heroes

Hero Son Saves Disabled Mom from Tower Blaze by Carrying Her Down 24 Flights

Heroes

Vacationer Saves Life of Baby Floating Lifeless in a Stream (WATCH)

Heroes

What One Retired Woman Can Do With a Ghost Town Neighborhood in Detroit (WATCH)

Heroes

Watch the First ‘Sully’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Stars as Hero Pilot

Arts & Leisure

German Town Hails Syrian Refugee ‘Hero’ Who Turned in $55,000

Heroes

Limousine Stops on Brooklyn Bridge to Retrieve Tiny Dog Under Car

Animals

After Homeless Man Collapsed She Kept His Cart Safe When Paramedics Refused it

Inspiring

Man on Horse Lassoes Bicycle Thief Trying to Get Away (WATCH)

Heroes

Woman Who Saved 30,000 Children Wins Prize of $1 Million

Heroes

These Dogs are Changing The World Through Their Pawsome Heroism

Animals

Ken Burns Talks About Hero Jackie Robinson and His Latest Film (Video)

Sports

Shelter Dog Saves Puppy’s Life–And Both Get Adopted in Show of Thanks

Animals

Instead of Evicting City Farmers From His New Land, Owner Sows Amazing Goodwill

Heroes

How One Man Cooked Meals For 170,000 People During the Indian Floods

World

Mozambique Declared Landmine Free, First Nation to Be Completely Cleared

World
