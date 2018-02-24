 lucky Archives - Good News Network
Watch ‘One in a Million’ Yellow Cardinal Visit Feeder in Alabama Backyard

Animals

Officer Who Punched Through Ice Reunites With Boy He Rescued, Gives Him Special Memento

Inspiring

Baby Born With Half A Heart Gets Second Chance At Life

World

Man in Waist-high Floodwaters Finds His Wife’s Engagement Ring Floating in Box

Inspiring

How a Woman’s Hair Appointment Possibly Saved Her Life

Inspiring

Dog Finds Missing Cat Hiding In the Floor 2 Months After House Fire

Animals

Teen Survives Shot to the Head: “I am tougher than a bullet”

Kids

Watch Baseball Mascot Put Himself in Front of Fly Ball to Protect Child

Top Videos

20-Year-old Horse Swept Away by Flood Returns Unscathed 13 Days Later

Animals

Man Plunges Under Ice 3 Times to Save Wife Trapped in Lake (Video)

Heroes

Boston Cab Driver Turns in $187,000 He Finds in Taxi (WATCH)

Inspiring

Husband Buys the Wrong Lottery Ticket – and Wins $169Mil for Wife

USA

Lottery Winner Builds New Fire Station to Pay Them Back for Saving Dad’s Life

Heroes

Cab Ride Nets $200,000 for Construction Worker and His Friends (WATCH)

USA

Injured Dog Wanders Into Hospital Like He Knew Doctors Were There to Help

Animals

Intern Solves Dog’s Paralysis Problem Moments Before He is Euthanized

Animals

Cooler Weather and Rain Helps Fight Canada Wildfire (Video)

World

Gymnast Falling on Her Head Saved By Coach With Ninja Moves (VIDEO)

Top Videos

Norwegian Fighter Jet Drops Training Mission to Save Patient

World

This 4-Year-Old Boy’s Phone Call Saves Mom’s Life

Kids
