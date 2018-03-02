 Native American Archives - Good News Network
Canadian Man Offers to Share His “Stolen Land” With First Nations Family

Los Angeles Replaces Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples Day

Tribe Donates 200 Defibrillators to Law Enforcement: “It’s about saving lives”

Standing Rock Celebrates Victory After Army Corp Blocks Final Building Permit

2,000 Veterans Just Arrived at Standing Rock to Form Human Shield Around Protestors

Suicide Rates Plummet Among Members of Apache Tribe

Oil Company Surrenders 15 Land Leases on Sacred Native American Land

EPA Takes First Steps in Cleaning Toxic Mines in Navajo Nation

Origami Girls Get Water, Tears Flowing for Navajo Family Who Never Had Faucet (WATCH)

(CORRECTION) First Native American Woman Federal Judge

Totem Pole Carried Away by Famed Actor Returned to Alaska After 84 Yrs

Farmer Returns 700 Acres of California Coast to Native American Tribe

Irish Town Builds Memorial to Thank Native Americans Who Helped During Famine

When Kids Can’t See the Chalkboard – Eye Doctor Donates 100,000 Glasses

skiing Native American-Suze Chaffee

Tribal Ski Programs Help to Heal America

black-footed ferret in burrow-usfws

10 Environmental Victories and Triumphs of 2013

SideDoor Youth Centre Canada photo

Indigenous Canadian Living on Street Donates Big Settlement Check to Youth Center

totem pole in Canada

Legacy Pole Honors 20th Anniversary of Haida Nation’s Agreement With Canada

bisons-roam

Montana Tribes Prepare for Historic Return of Buffalo From US Officials

NIKE shoes customized

Nike Designs Shoe for Native Americans, Donates Profit

