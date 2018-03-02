Native American Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Heroes
Doctors on a Plane Save Woman’s Life by Constructing Makeshift Ventilator Out of Nearby Parts
Science
Researchers Drop Ice Chunk Down Glacial Hole and it Makes the Most Satisfying Sound Ever
Celebrities
‘Black Panther’ Star Reveals That Denzel Washington Paid For His Theatre Studies at Oxford
Inspiring
When Homeless Man Passes Away, Neighbors Step Up to Care For His Beloved Cat Colony
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Native American
Tag: Native American
Canadian Man Offers to Share His “Stolen Land” With First Nations Family
Mar 2, 2018
Inspiring
Los Angeles Replaces Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples Day
Aug 31, 2017
USA
Tribe Donates 200 Defibrillators to Law Enforcement: “It’s about saving lives”
May 22, 2017
Inspiring
Standing Rock Celebrates Victory After Army Corp Blocks Final Building Permit
Dec 5, 2016
USA
2,000 Veterans Just Arrived at Standing Rock to Form Human Shield Around Protestors
Dec 2, 2016
USA
Suicide Rates Plummet Among Members of Apache Tribe
Nov 27, 2016
USA
Oil Company Surrenders 15 Land Leases on Sacred Native American Land
Nov 19, 2016
USA
EPA Takes First Steps in Cleaning Toxic Mines in Navajo Nation
Sep 10, 2016
Environment
Origami Girls Get Water, Tears Flowing for Navajo Family Who Never Had Faucet (WATCH)
Apr 12, 2016
Kids
(CORRECTION) First Native American Woman Federal Judge
Feb 17, 2016
USA
Totem Pole Carried Away by Famed Actor Returned to Alaska After 84 Yrs
Nov 12, 2015
USA
Farmer Returns 700 Acres of California Coast to Native American Tribe
Oct 27, 2015
USA
Irish Town Builds Memorial to Thank Native Americans Who Helped During Famine
Mar 17, 2015
Heroes
When Kids Can’t See the Chalkboard – Eye Doctor Donates 100,000 Glasses
Mar 4, 2015
Health
Tribal Ski Programs Help to Heal America
Feb 11, 2014
USA
10 Environmental Victories and Triumphs of 2013
Jan 2, 2014
Environment
Indigenous Canadian Living on Street Donates Big Settlement Check to Youth Center
Oct 1, 2013
World
Legacy Pole Honors 20th Anniversary of Haida Nation’s Agreement With Canada
Aug 17, 2013
World
Montana Tribes Prepare for Historic Return of Buffalo From US Officials
May 11, 2011
World
Nike Designs Shoe for Native Americans, Donates Profit
Sep 26, 2007
Business
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC