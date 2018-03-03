 Old Age Archives - Good News Network
Canada’s First ‘Dementia Village’ is Set to Open its Doors Next Year

World

After 65 Grandchildren, One is Finally Given Name of Great-Great-Grandpa Who Reacts With Pure Joy

Inspiring

Drinking Alcohol Boosts Longevity—Even More Than Exercise, Says 14-Year Study

Health

Positive Beliefs About Aging May Reduce Dementia Risk

Health

105-Year-Old Man Credits a Whiskey a Day For His Long Life

Inspiring

First Clinical Trial to Show That Eating Curry Can Improve Your Memory

Health

High-Tech Companion Aims to Fight Isolation Amongst the Elderly

Science

93-Year-old Eats Lunch Next to Picture of His Late Wife Every Day: ‘True love never ends’

Inspiring

When Grandma With Alzheimer’s Can’t Do Her Puzzles, Teen Comes Up With Perfect Solution

Inspiring

Reverse Aging: Scientists Make Old Human Cells Young

Science

Senior Learns How to Do Wife’s Makeup Before She Goes Blind

Inspiring

Grandma Gives Advice to Stressed Out New Yorkers From 3,000 Miles Away

Inspiring

Magnificent Seniors Walk Runway in Beauty Pageant Putting Elegance into Aging

Inspiring

After Finding Heart-wrenching Note in Mailbox, Neighbor Saves 90-Year-old Woman From Loneliness

Inspiring

Drinking Coffee Might Make You Live 64% Longer Than Those Who Don’t, Study Says

Health

10 Questions You Will Want to Ask Your Grandparents on September 10th

At Home

Vietnam Vet With Dementia Reassured When Colonel Tells Him ‘Your duty is done’

Inspiring

We’ll Toast to This: Drinkers Are More Likely to Live to 85 Without Dementia, Study Says

Health

71-Year-old Rescued After Being Lost For Six Days in the Wilderness With Only Her Dog

Inspiring

Youth Melts Internet Hearts, Escorting Fearful Senior Down the Escalator

Inspiring
