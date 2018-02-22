Student Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Inspiring
Celebrate International Women’s Day With These 5 Badass Women in Science
Business
Random Company Will Pay Man’s Drunken $1,600 Uber Fare As Thank You For Not Drinking and Driving
Inspiring
When Woman Sees Anxious Man Missing His Lost Pen, She Grew Determined to Reunite Them
Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Student
Tag: Student
Student Gives Her Ice Cream Money to Help Pay For Funeral of Teacher’s Father-in-Law
Feb 22, 2018
Kids
Watch Drake Surprise College Student With $50K Tuition After He Reads Her Essay
Feb 7, 2018
Celebrities
Student Wakes From Nap to Find That Stranger Had Overheard Her Financial Difficulties and Left a Gift
Jan 30, 2018
Inspiring
High School Wrestler With Down Syndrome Finishes His Final Season Totally Undefeated
Jan 27, 2018
Sports
Student Invents Device That Captures Tailpipe Pollution So He Can Turn it Into Ink
Dec 15, 2017
Environment
After Just 2 Months, Teen Asks Teacher to Adopt Him – and She Says Yes
Nov 22, 2017
Kids
How One Ohio Senior Helped a Young Man Fulfill His Dreams
Oct 22, 2017
Inspiring
California Woman Escapes Wildfires On Bike Carrying Her 70-Pound Pit Bull
Oct 16, 2017
Heroes
Student Saves Man’s Life Minutes Before Interviewing to be Paramedic
Aug 19, 2017
Heroes
Teen Succeeds at Making Free Sunscreen Available at Public Pools
Jul 19, 2017
Kids
15-Year-old Turns School Bathroom into $56,000 Sweets Empire
Jul 11, 2017
Kids
How a Spontaneous Radio Interview Changed Poor Blind Student’s Life
Jun 5, 2017
Inspiring
Student Who Wrote About Pizza in Application is Accepted to Yale
Jun 1, 2017
Laughs
This 14-Year-old is on His Way to Being the Next Stephen Hawking
May 20, 2017
Kids
Student Invents Smart Gun that Could Prevent Hundreds of Accidents
Jan 13, 2017
Science
Cop Shows a Student How to Tie His Tie Instead of Writing a Ticket (WATCH)
Dec 22, 2016
Inspiring
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC