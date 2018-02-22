 Student Archives - Good News Network
Student Gives Her Ice Cream Money to Help Pay For Funeral of Teacher’s Father-in-Law

Watch Drake Surprise College Student With $50K Tuition After He Reads Her Essay

Student Wakes From Nap to Find That Stranger Had Overheard Her Financial Difficulties and Left a Gift

High School Wrestler With Down Syndrome Finishes His Final Season Totally Undefeated

Student Invents Device That Captures Tailpipe Pollution So He Can Turn it Into Ink

After Just 2 Months, Teen Asks Teacher to Adopt Him – and She Says Yes

How One Ohio Senior Helped a Young Man Fulfill His Dreams

California Woman Escapes Wildfires On Bike Carrying Her 70-Pound Pit Bull

Student Saves Man’s Life Minutes Before Interviewing to be Paramedic

Teen Succeeds at Making Free Sunscreen Available at Public Pools

15-Year-old Turns School Bathroom into $56,000 Sweets Empire

How a Spontaneous Radio Interview Changed Poor Blind Student’s Life

Student Who Wrote About Pizza in Application is Accepted to Yale

This 14-Year-old is on His Way to Being the Next Stephen Hawking

Student Invents Smart Gun that Could Prevent Hundreds of Accidents

Cop Shows a Student How to Tie His Tie Instead of Writing a Ticket (WATCH)

