Teen Archives - Good News Network

Defying Their Bullying, Teen Called “Trash Girl” Continues to Save the Planet

Kids

High School Wrestler With Down Syndrome Finishes His Final Season Totally Undefeated

Sports

After Scoring This Astonishing Trick Shot, Teen With Down Syndrome is Contacted By the Globetrotters

Sports

Mom Can’t Stop Laughing Over Son’s Attempt to Use a Rotary Phone – and it’s Hilarious

Laughs

Teen Buying Coats For Homeless Doesn’t See Stranger Snap His Photo Til Hundreds Share It Online

Inspiring

Classmates Explode With Joy the Moment Teen Learns He Got Into Harvard

Inspiring

After Just 2 Months, Teen Asks Teacher to Adopt Him – and She Says Yes

Kids

When Grandma With Alzheimer’s Can’t Do Her Puzzles, Teen Comes Up With Perfect Solution

Inspiring

Watch What Happens When 13-Year-old Forgets Words to National Anthem While Nervous at the Mic

Sports

17-Year-Old Army Private Reunites Online With Stranger She Saved From Las Vegas Shooting

Heroes

Watch 13-Year-old Girl Land Record-Breaking Backflip in Her Wheelchair

Sports

Teen Succeeds at Making Free Sunscreen Available at Public Pools

Kids

This 14-Year-old is on His Way to Being the Next Stephen Hawking

Kids

Teen Who Lost Arms Becomes Unlikely Basketball Hero

Kids

Teen Girl Uses ‘Crazy Strength’ to Lift Burning Car Off Her Dad

Heroes

Homeless Teen Bikes 6 Hours To College, Sleeps In A Tent —Determined to Be a Doctor

Inspiring
Autism math prodigy -CBS video clip

Math Prodigy Proud of His Autism

Kids

