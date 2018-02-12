 Washington Archives - Good News Network
Seattle to Vacate and Dismiss Old Marijuana Charges Following California’s Lead

USA

News Anchor Announces On-Air That He is Helping to Forgive Over $1 Million in Medical Debt

Inspiring

These Dogs Are Trained to Detect the Smell of Parkinson’s Just by Sniffing a Tee Shirt

Animals

Guys Have Rescued Over 2,000 Cats From Trees Because They ‘Just Love Cats’

Heroes

Airplane Passenger Helps Arrest Child Predators After Glancing at Their Text Messages

Inspiring

71-Year-old Rescued After Being Lost For Six Days in the Wilderness With Only Her Dog

Inspiring

Hilarious Craigslist Ad Seeks ‘Generic Father Figure’ For Backyard BBQ

Laughs

John Legend Puts Thousands Towards Seattle School Lunch Debt

Celebrities

Pit Bull on the Verge of Euthanization Given 2nd Chance by Police

Animals

Tribe Donates 200 Defibrillators to Law Enforcement: “It’s about saving lives”

Inspiring

Amazon to Include Homeless Shelter Inside New Building

Business

Wolves in Washington State Are Finally Rebounding

Environment

Seattle to Host Free Concert of Music From Travel Ban Countries

Arts & Leisure

One State’s Temporary Gun-Removal Law Shows Promise to Prevent Suicides

USA

This Blind Pooch is Attached at the Leash With His Seeing-Eye Dog Friend (LOOK)

Animals

Affectionate Elk Shows Up At Wildfire To Nuzzle Firefighters

Inspiring

College Students Invent Gloves that Speak Sign Language Out Loud

Science

Fawn Scooped Out of Mud Hole With Heavy Machinery (WATCH)

Top Videos

Coffee Shop Employees Console Widow Through Window of Drive-Through (LOOK)

Inspiring

How Do You Get a Near-Drowned Moose Out Of a Frozen Lake? (WATCH)

Heroes
