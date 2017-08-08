7 Gorgeous National Parks Where You Can Watch the August Eclipse Photo of the Day by Good News Network

EDITOR’S NOTE: We wanted to bring you this compelling story via iCopyright, but have no control over their ads. Please scroll past them, and know GNN would not choose to earn money from such content… Thank you.

Chase the sun somewhere fun. The 2017 solar eclipse is just weeks away from sweeping the nation. Many folks are flocking to the few big cities on the phenomenon's path of totality, but why spend loads on flights and hotels just to stare at an urban sky when you could spend a few nights under the…

Click To Share The News With Your Friends – Feature Photo by NASA