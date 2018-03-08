 Health Archives - Good News Network
    Australia May Become First Country to Eliminate Cervical Cancer – Rate Drops From 22% to 1%

    Could Daffodils Soon Be a Natural Cure For Cancer?

    High-Protein Diets May Protect Brain From Alzheimer’s

    Baby Born With Heart Outside of Her Chest is Thriving After Surgery

    Scientists Have Found an ‘Off Switch’ For Celiac’s Disease

    New Eyedrops Could Repair Corneas, Make Glasses Unnecessary

    Drinking Alcohol Boosts Longevity—Even More Than Exercise, Says 14-Year Study

    Peanut Allergy Therapy Scores Trial Win, May Possibly Become First Protective Treatment

    Positive Beliefs About Aging May Reduce Dementia Risk

    Heroin Vaccine Could Prevent Overdoses and Addiction

    Want Instant Pain Relief? New Report Says You Could Go For a Swim in Cold Water

    FDA Approves ‘Breakthrough’ Blood Test for Detecting Concussion — Will Save Money and Cut Radiation Exposure

    Alzheimer’s Disease is Completely Reversed by Removing Just One Enzyme, Says New Study

    In World First, Scientists Generate Healthy Lung Tissue With Stem Cells

    Cancer ‘Vaccine’ Eliminates 97% of Tumors With Amazing Success – Human Trials Next

    Eating 2 Avocados a Day Reportedly ‘Cured’ 5-Year-Old Girl of Seizures

    In World First, Children Given New Ears Grown From Their Own Cells

    “Breakthrough Therapy” For PTSD Enters Final Round of Trials After Amazing Results

    First Clinical Trial to Show That Eating Curry Can Improve Your Memory

    First Ever Cannabis-Based Drug Submitted to the FDA For Approval

