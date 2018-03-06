Heroes Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Doctors on a Plane Save Woman's Life by Constructing Makeshift Ventilator Out of Nearby Parts
Mar 6, 2018
Mar 6, 2018
Man Uses His Jeep to Save Two People Trapped by Burning Car
Mar 5, 2018
Mar 5, 2018
Heroes
Watch Dramatic Moment When Woman Decides to March into Frozen Lake to Rescue Stranger's Dog
Mar 4, 2018
Mar 4, 2018
Heroes
Woman Prevents Girl's Kidnapping by Pretending to be Her Mother
Feb 27, 2018
Feb 27, 2018
Heroes
When Man Suddenly Collapses, People Line Up For 96-Minute CPR Marathon to Save Him
Feb 22, 2018
Feb 22, 2018
Heroes
Watch Cop Who "Can't Swim" Dive Into Freezing Waters to Save Drowning Man
Feb 20, 2018
Feb 20, 2018
Heroes
2 Teenage Girls Saved From Abduction by Airline Employee Whose Name is 'Miracle'
Feb 19, 2018
Feb 19, 2018
Heroes
Ordinary Black American Didn't Set Out to Change the World, But Did
Feb 1, 2018
Feb 1, 2018
Heroes
Watch Firefighter Catch Toddler Tossed From Balcony During Fire
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 16, 2018
Heroes
Watch Compassionate Snowmobilers Free a Helpless Moose From Neck Deep Snow (Video FIXED)
Jan 13, 2018
Jan 13, 2018
Heroes
Watch Residents Rush to Save Citizen Trapped in Burning Bus
Jan 9, 2018
Jan 9, 2018
Heroes
When Kitten is Frozen to Boat Dock For 11 Hours, Sheriff Knows Exactly What to Do
Jan 4, 2018
Jan 4, 2018
Heroes
Watch Dozens of Pedestrians Pull Elk Herd From Frozen Waters
Jan 3, 2018
Jan 3, 2018
Heroes
Woman Reunites With Heroic Firefighters Who Saved Her After She Fell 150 Feet From Window
Dec 31, 2017
Dec 31, 2017
Heroes
Officer Punches Through Frozen Pond to Rescue 8-Year-old Boy
Dec 27, 2017
Dec 27, 2017
Heroes
Watch Boat Captain Pull Rusty Hook From Mouth of 7-Foot-Long Shark
Dec 26, 2017
Dec 26, 2017
Heroes
Watch Heroic Homeless Man Come to Defense of Female Cop, 'Something had to be done'
Dec 26, 2017
Dec 26, 2017
Heroes
Paramedic Crew Goes Out of Their Way to Grant Patient's Last Wish at the Beach
Dec 16, 2017
Dec 16, 2017
Heroes
Couple Gets Engaged Just Hours Before They Become Heroes At a Liquor Store
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Heroes
Bambi On Ice: Watch Firefighter Nudge Trapped Deer to Safety
Dec 12, 2017
Dec 12, 2017
Heroes
Watch Man Pull Over to Rescue Rabbit Trapped by California Wildfires
Dec 7, 2017
Dec 7, 2017
Heroes
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
