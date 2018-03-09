Celebrities Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Celebrities
Mark Hamill Gets Chewbacca Hug From Harrison Ford, and a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Founders Blog
Hear Our Good News Guru Story Friday Morning About Incredible Chain of Good Deeds That Saved 6 Lives
Celebrities
Mike Rowe Honors 82-yo For Making 800,000 Wooden Toy Cars For Kids in His Spare Time
Health
Surprise Finding Could Lead to New MS Treatments
Mark Hamill Gets Chewbacca Hug From Harrison Ford, and a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Mar 9, 2018
Mike Rowe Honors 82-yo For Making 800,000 Wooden Toy Cars For Kids in His Spare Time
Mar 8, 2018
Celebrities
'Black Panther' Star Reveals That Denzel Washington Paid For His Theatre Studies at Oxford
Mar 6, 2018
Celebrities
Nicole Kidman Surprises Bus Full of Tourists on Her Way to the Oscars
Mar 5, 2018
Celebrities
Man Leaves Jail To Find No One Will Hire Him So He Starts Business And John Legend Lends A Hand
Feb 25, 2018
Celebrities
Hear the World's Greatest Voices Read the World's Greatest Letters
Feb 16, 2018
Celebrities
Actor Luke Wilson Saves Woman in Car Crash By Crawling in Through the Trunk
Feb 15, 2018
Celebrities
'Kate Winslet Saved My Life'—Now Cancer-Free, Young Mom Can Raise Her Baby, Thanks to Kate and DiCaprio
Feb 11, 2018
Celebrities
9 Leaders Reveal What Their Biggest Doubters Told Them — and We're Glad They Ignored it
Feb 8, 2018
Celebrities
Watch Drake Surprise College Student With $50K Tuition After He Reads Her Essay
Feb 7, 2018
Celebrities
Twitter Cracks Up When Dad Accidentally Asks A-List Celebrity to Step Out of His Photo With Matthew Broderick
Feb 3, 2018
Celebrities
Tom Hanks to Play Fred Rogers, America's Friendliest Neighbor, in Upcoming Film
Jan 30, 2018
Celebrities
Octavia Spencer Says Jessica Chastain Helped Her Make Five Times Her Asking Salary
Jan 29, 2018
Celebrities
Keanu Reeves Has Been a Secret Charity Badass for Years
Jan 20, 2018
Celebrities
Mark Wahlberg Donates $1.5 Million After Pay Gap Controversy
Jan 15, 2018
Celebrities
Look at This Quick Guide to the Habits, Advice, and Inspiration of the World's Most Successful Women
Jan 12, 2018
Celebrities
Sarah Silverman Befriends Troll Who Insulted Her and Pays For His Medical Treatment
Jan 8, 2018
Celebrities
Powerful Hollywood Women Strike Back, Raise $15 Million For Anti-Harassment Action Plan
Jan 3, 2018
Celebrities
Celebrities That Surprised Us With Generosity and Kindness in 2017
Dec 31, 2017
Celebrities
Remembering Rose Marie, Hollywood Icon and Dick Van Dyke Show Star: 'Heaven just got a whole lot funnier'
Dec 29, 2017
Celebrities
Rob Lowe Opens Home – and Kitchen – to Dozens of California Firefighters
Dec 19, 2017
Celebrities
