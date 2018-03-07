Science Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Mar 7, 2018
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Mar 7, 2018
Researchers Drop Ice Chunk Down Glacial Hole and it Makes the Most Satisfying Sound Ever
Mar 6, 2018
New Mind-Reading Technology Recreates Images of a Patient’s Thoughts
Mar 2, 2018
The Right Kind of Pessimism Can Have a Positive Effect on Your Life
Feb 28, 2018
Tabletop Robotic Arm Reduces Language Barrier, Turns Speech into Sign Language
Feb 20, 2018
Can Online Bots Build Peace?
Feb 18, 2018
Scientists Find Chemical That Regrows Hair at Record Rate – And it Happens to Be in McDonald’s Fries
Feb 6, 2018
Amateur Finds ‘Mother Lode’ of Dinosaur Footprints Literally in NASA’s Parking Lot—About to be Demolished
Feb 3, 2018
Best Friends’ Brains Light Up the Same Way: Is That Why We Finish Each Other’s Sentences?
Jan 31, 2018
How James Dyson Will Use His Vacuum Design to Suck Garbage From Rivers
Jan 26, 2018
3D Printed Turtle Eggs Are Being Used to Crack Down on Poaching
Jan 23, 2018
Scientists Levitate Largest Object Yet With Acoustic ‘Tornado’ That Could Get Humans Hovering
Jan 22, 2018
Lifeguards Were Just Learning to Use New Rescue Drone When They Saved Boys Trapped at Sea
Jan 19, 2018
NASA Zooms In on One of the Oldest Galaxies With the Help of a Cosmic Magnifying Glass
Jan 16, 2018
CT Scans Reveal Secrets of a 200-million-year-old Dinosaur – and You Can 3D Print it for Free
Jan 15, 2018
High-Tech Companion Aims to Fight Isolation Amongst the Elderly
Jan 12, 2018
Scientist Invents Way to Trigger Artificial Photosynthesis That Cleans Air and Produces Fuel
Jan 10, 2018
These ‘Uber for Blood’ Drones Are Saving Thousands of Lives
Jan 3, 2018
The 10 Most Fascinating Science Stories of 2017 – An Exciting Time to Be Alive
Dec 30, 2017
Scientist Accidentally Discovers Self-Healing Glass
Dec 28, 2017
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
