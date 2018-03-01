Kids Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Power is Restored to Puerto Rican School Thanks to Boy’s Generous Heart
Mar 1, 2018
When Senior Couple Receives Citation Over Trash-filled Yard, Teens Step in to Help
Feb 26, 2018
Kids
When Teens Are Asked to do Something Kind, They Write 5,100 Notes to Uplift Every Student in School
Feb 24, 2018
Kids
Student Gives Her Ice Cream Money to Help Pay For Funeral of Teacher’s Father-in-Law
Feb 22, 2018
Kids
When Kindergartener Has Her Shirt on Backwards, Classmates Are a Heartwarming Example of Kindness
Feb 21, 2018
Kids
Defying Their Bullying, Teen Called “Trash Girl” Continues to Save the Planet
Feb 20, 2018
Kids
African Children Hear a Fiddle for the First Time and Their Reaction is Priceless
Feb 19, 2018
Kids
Basketball Team Has Only 1 Cheerleader So Opposing Squad Learns Her Routine and Joins Her
Feb 15, 2018
Kids
Meet the First Ever Baby With Down Syndrome to Win the Gerber Photo Contest
Feb 8, 2018
Kids
Heartfelt Letter From 5-Year-old Causes Restaurant Chain to Swap Plastic Straws for Paper
Feb 5, 2018
Kids
Watch Girl Stop Mid-Tantrum When She Spins Around and Sees Brother Back From the Navy
Jan 23, 2018
Kids
12-Year-Old Prodigy Plays 44 Instruments, With Goal of 100 by Year’s End… Can you even name 100?
Jan 21, 2018
Kids
Clever Kids Leave Amusing Bribe on Superintendent’s Doorstep in Hopes of Scoring a Snow Day
Jan 19, 2018
Kids
Boy With Down Syndrome Who Only Knows 12 Words Learns to Speak By Singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’
Jan 18, 2018
Kids
5th Graders Hear Senior Couple’s Story of Racial Injustice and Take Action 60 Years Later
Jan 18, 2018
Kids
Neighbor Reads Girl’s Heart-Wrenching Letter to Santa About Broken Roof and Rallies Help
Dec 27, 2017
Kids
Police Discover That ‘Missing’ Son Actually Has Secret Christmas Plans For Mom
Dec 23, 2017
Kids
9-Year-old Gives Up $300 Xbox to Buy Blankets For Homeless So Microsoft Sends Him One for Free
Dec 19, 2017
Kids
Officer Surprises Boy Who Calls Police Over His Fear That the Grinch Will Steal Christmas
Dec 19, 2017
Kids
Watch Toddler Mistake Sister’s Wrestling as a Real Fight and Rush to the Rescue
Dec 18, 2017
Kids
Fourth-Grader Makes Toys for Fidgeters to Pay For Classmates’ Hot Lunches
Dec 17, 2017
Kids
1
2
3
...
43
Page 1 of 43
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
