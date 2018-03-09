 World Archives - Good News Network
    On Women’s Day, Government Launches Biodegradable Sanitary Pads

    In Proposed Summit With US, North and South Korea to Push Serious Goal of Peace Without Nuclear Weapons

    New Budget Gives Teens Free Access to National Parks in Canada Permanently

    Watch Giggling Residents of Rome Delight in Rare Snowfall With a Snowball Fight

    Canada’s First ‘Dementia Village’ is Set to Open its Doors Next Year

    Doctors Turn Down Pay Raise So Their Fellow Health Care Workers Can Get a Raise Instead

    Grocery Store Unveils World’s First Plastic-Free Aisle

    Another City to Make Public Transportation Free – On Bad Air Pollution Days

    Thanks to Cheap Solar Prices, Egypt Will Use its Sunshine for World’s Largest Solar Park

    Milkmen Return to London as BBC Documentary Encourages People to Recycle, Use Glass Bottles

    Taiwan to Ban Disposable Plastic Items by 2030 With New Restrictions on Restaurants Next Year

    Einstein Letter Surfaces Thanking American For Helping Jews Flee Nazi Germany

    Why Germany is Making it Free to Ride Buses and Trains in 5 Cities

    Queen of England Goes Green After Watching Wildlife Documentary

    Meat Substitutes in Europe Have Grown by 451%

    Blue Skies This Season in China’s Capital Spark Joy: “I have never seen Beijing like this.”

    France Will Shut Down Its Coal Plants by 2021, Two Years Earlier Than Initially Planned

    China is Reassigning 60,000 Troops to Plant Trees

    Watch World’s Tallest Man and Shortest Woman Meet For the First Time

    Tesla to Turn 50,000 Homes Into ‘World’s Largest Virtual Power Plant’ – At No Cost to Owners

