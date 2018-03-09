World Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
World
Humans of New York Makes History Raising $1Mil in 4 Days to Build Housing For Rohingya Refugees
Animals
Comfy Armchairs Pouring in For Animal Shelter So Every Pet Can Have a Spot
World
On Women’s Day, Government Launches Biodegradable Sanitary Pads
Celebrities
Mark Hamill Gets Chewbacca Hug From Harrison Ford, and a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Humans of New York Makes History Raising $1Mil in 4 Days to Build Housing For Rohingya Refugees
Mar 9, 2018
On Women’s Day, Government Launches Biodegradable Sanitary Pads
Mar 9, 2018
World
In Proposed Summit With US, North and South Korea to Push Serious Goal of Peace Without Nuclear Weapons
Mar 6, 2018
World
New Budget Gives Teens Free Access to National Parks in Canada Permanently
Mar 4, 2018
World
Watch Giggling Residents of Rome Delight in Rare Snowfall With a Snowball Fight
Mar 3, 2018
World
Canada’s First ‘Dementia Village’ is Set to Open its Doors Next Year
Mar 3, 2018
World
Doctors Turn Down Pay Raise So Their Fellow Health Care Workers Can Get a Raise Instead
Mar 1, 2018
World
Grocery Store Unveils World’s First Plastic-Free Aisle
Feb 28, 2018
World
Another City to Make Public Transportation Free – On Bad Air Pollution Days
Feb 27, 2018
World
Thanks to Cheap Solar Prices, Egypt Will Use its Sunshine for World’s Largest Solar Park
Feb 26, 2018
World
Milkmen Return to London as BBC Documentary Encourages People to Recycle, Use Glass Bottles
Feb 26, 2018
World
Taiwan to Ban Disposable Plastic Items by 2030 With New Restrictions on Restaurants Next Year
Feb 22, 2018
World
Einstein Letter Surfaces Thanking American For Helping Jews Flee Nazi Germany
Feb 21, 2018
World
Why Germany is Making it Free to Ride Buses and Trains in 5 Cities
Feb 14, 2018
World
Queen of England Goes Green After Watching Wildlife Documentary
Feb 13, 2018
World
Meat Substitutes in Europe Have Grown by 451%
Feb 12, 2018
World
Blue Skies This Season in China’s Capital Spark Joy: “I have never seen Beijing like this.”
Feb 10, 2018
World
France Will Shut Down Its Coal Plants by 2021, Two Years Earlier Than Initially Planned
Feb 8, 2018
World
China is Reassigning 60,000 Troops to Plant Trees
Feb 7, 2018
World
Watch World’s Tallest Man and Shortest Woman Meet For the First Time
Feb 6, 2018
World
Tesla to Turn 50,000 Homes Into ‘World’s Largest Virtual Power Plant’ – At No Cost to Owners
Feb 5, 2018
World
