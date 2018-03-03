 Athletes Archives - Good News Network
Street Fighter is Giving Back: 14-0, The Inspiring Story of UFC’s Brian Ortega – Hispanic Athlete of the Year

Sports

Basketball Star Purposefully Misses Free Throw So Player Stays in History Books After Untimely Death

Sports

Dating App Users Are Reportedly Changing Their Locations to Pyeongchang to Match With Olympians

Laughs

Teen Paralyzed in Freak Accident 13 Years Ago is Now Competing in Pyeongchang

Sports

Ordinary Black American Didn’t Set Out to Change the World, But Did

Heroes

Watch Paralympian’s Reaction to Catching a Ball With Bionic Arm For First Time

Inspiring

Cubs Player Serves Fan Another Plate of Nachos After Acrobatic Catch Sends Cheese Flying

Sports

J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Crushes it, Raising $37.1 Million

Sports

Boy Named Blessing was Born With Deformed Legs, But Watch His Award-winning Breakdance Moves

Inspiring

NBA Star Who Had No Father Vows to Be Best Dad He Can Be, and Succeeds

Sports

Watch Super Bowl Star Tom Brady Tear-Up When Asked Who His Hero is

Sports

After 108 Years of Heartache, the Chicago Cubs Finally Win the World Series (WATCH)

Sports

Arnold Palmer (1929–2016) ‘Philanthropy and Humility’ Part of Golfer’s Legend

Sports

NFL Star Ditched $Million Contract to Farm Crops For The Needy #TBT

Sports

Michael Phelps Gets Revenge, Wins Two Olympic Medals for Historic Tally of 21 (WATCH)

Celebrities

Brazil Finally Wins a Match, Uplifting its Nation During Troubled Olympics

Sports

Without a Parachute, Sky Diver Plummets 25,000-feet Into a Net (WATCH)

Top Videos

First Ever Refugee Olympic Team ‘Has Already Won’ in Brazil

Sports

Steph Curry Surprises Campers By Pretending To Be a Girl Scout (WATCH)

Celebrities

Paraplegic Inspires Everyone After Learning to Swim, Setting Records

Sports
