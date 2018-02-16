 Culture Archives - Good News Network
Hear the World’s Greatest Voices Read the World’s Greatest Letters

Celebrities

Twitter Cracks Up When Dad Accidentally Asks A-List Celebrity to Step Out of His Photo With Matthew Broderick

Celebrities

Tom Hanks to Play Fred Rogers, America’s Friendliest Neighbor, in Upcoming Film

Celebrities

World’s First Hand-Painted Movie Honors Vincent Van Gogh and You Can Finally Watch it Now

Arts & Leisure

Now You Can Learn a Language While You Wait For WiFi

Arts & Leisure

Remembering Rose Marie, Hollywood Icon and Dick Van Dyke Show Star: ‘Heaven just got a whole lot funnier’

Celebrities

Sesame Street Given $100 Million for Targeted Program to Heal Young Syrian Refugees

World

Beautiful DIY Craft Kits Teach Kids (and Adults) About World Cultures

Arts & Leisure

Saudi Arabia Lifts Decades-Long Ban on Public Cinemas

World

World’s Coolest Library Opens in China and It’s Breathtaking

Arts & Leisure

Fans of Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ Series Inundate Museum With Mountains of Cash

Arts & Leisure

Noise-Canceling Noodle Fork Uses App to Drown Out Slurping Sounds–Watch, it Really Works

Laughs

Kids Learn Diversity From Musician’s Instruments Made of Donkey Jaws and Goat Toenails

Arts & Leisure

Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings “Wicked” With His Mom in the Car — and We Love it

Celebrities

People Are Not Their Politics: As I Visited Russia, I Found We Have More in Common Than We Think

World

New Google Earbuds Offer Real-time Translation Feature

Science

These Youth in the Congo Offer a Choice of Music Over Conflict

World

10 Foreign Words to Use – When Saying “I Love You” Isn’t Enough

Arts & Leisure

Disneyland Has New Photos of Epic Star Wars Land Set to Open in 2019

Arts & Leisure

Watch Students Thank Their Professor By Surprising Him With His Own Muppet

Arts & Leisure
