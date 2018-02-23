 Fuel Archives - Good News Network
Scientists Create World’s First Zero-Emission Solar Fuel Reactor That Works at Night

In Historic Announcement, World Bank Says it Will No Longer Finance Oil and Gas Exploration

In Major Game-Changer, Norway Pushed to Divert its Massive Wealth Out of Fossil Fuel

Scientists Unlock the Key to Turning Algae into Oil

All Cars Sold in Norway to be Electric by 2025

Sweet Sustainability: Sugar Cane Waste is Fuel of the Future?

This Machine Can Turn Your Food Waste Into Biofuel Gas For Cooking (WATCH)

Sleek 3-Wheeled Car to Get 84 mpg and Sell for Just $6,800–Meet the Elio

Gas Prices Slashed to 47 Cents In Michigan Last Night

Tesla Unveils Insanely Efficient Battery That Can Power Your House

Audi Produces New Fuel From CO2 and Water

Hydrogen Fuel Breakthrough Uses Corn Husks in Revolutionary Way

Poo Power: New British Bus Runs on Human Waste

Turkish Students Design Electric Car to Go 1,500 Miles for $17

People Flock To Put Deposits Down for Three-Wheeled, $6,800 Vehicle

A New Battery That’s Cheap, Clean, Rechargeable, and Organic

Man Teaches People to Build Fuel Sources – Powered by Garbage

New Hyundai Car Runs on Free Fuel From LA’s Sewage

Plastic Bags Make Fine Diesel Fuel: Report

Oslo Turns Food Waste into Fuel for Buses

