Japan Archives - Good News Network

Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Tag: Japan
World’s Only Underwater Mailbox Was Built to Help Bring Tourists into Town – and it Worked
Jan 25, 2018
World
This Adorable Tiny Furniture Collection Was Designed Just For Cats
Nov 5, 2017
Animals
Einstein’s Theory of Happy Living Emerges in a Note Uncovered After 95 Years
Oct 22, 2017
Self-Help
Blind Piano Maestro Knows What to Play by Listening to Conductor’s Breathing
Oct 18, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Giant Straw Animals Erected From Crop Leftovers at Harvest Time Are Absolutely Wicked
Oct 5, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Snuggly Adoptable Kittens Cheer Up Morning Commuters on This Train in Japan
Sep 18, 2017
World
Once Extinct in Japan, Stork Population Soars to 100 After Gift From Russia
Jun 24, 2017
Environment
Fukushima Rice is Safe For the First Time Since Nuclear Disaster
May 11, 2017
World
Fashionable Couple in Their 60s Match Outfits Every Day (LOOK)
Mar 12, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Japanese Newspaper Blossoms into Greenery When You Plant It
Feb 20, 2017
Environment
In Case of Typhoon, This Turbine Would Power Japan For 50 Years
Nov 10, 2016
Science
Man Prevents 500 Suicides by Patrolling Japanese Cliffs (WATCH Inspiring Film)
Oct 3, 2016
World
Watch the Barcelona Youth Soccer Team Console the Losing Japanese
Sep 9, 2016
Kids
Check Out This Beautiful Carpet Made Out of 600k Flowers in Brussels
Aug 25, 2016
World
Man Builds Magical Classroom Treehouse for Kids Displaced by Tsunami
Aug 23, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Obama First US President to Visit Hiroshima: Ponders ‘Terrible Force’
May 27, 2016
USA
Newly Discovered Bacteria Can Eat Plastic Bottles
Mar 15, 2016
Environment
Husband Plants Field of Flowers for Blind Wife to Smell, So Spectacular it Gets Visitors
Feb 19, 2016
Inspiring
New Epson Shredder Recycles Office Paper into New Sheets On the Spot
Dec 23, 2015
Business
This Tea Has 10 Times More Antioxidants Than Green Tea
Sep 14, 2015
Health
1
2
3
4
Page 1 of 4
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
