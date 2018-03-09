 Movies Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Movies

Tag: Movies

Mark Hamill Gets Chewbacca Hug From Harrison Ford, and a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Celebrities

‘Black Panther’ Star Reveals That Denzel Washington Paid For His Theatre Studies at Oxford

Celebrities

Nicole Kidman Surprises Bus Full of Tourists on Her Way to the Oscars

Celebrities

Less-Adopted Black Cats Have More Suitors Thanks to New Marvel Movie

USA

Watch Two Kids Disguised as One Tall Man in Trench Coat Try to Get in to See ‘Black Panther’

Laughs

‘Kate Winslet Saved My Life’—Now Cancer-Free, Young Mom Can Raise Her Baby, Thanks to Kate and DiCaprio

Celebrities

‘Game of Thrones’ Creators to Make New ‘Star Wars’ Films

Arts & Leisure

Tom Hanks to Play Fred Rogers, America’s Friendliest Neighbor, in Upcoming Film

Celebrities

World’s First Hand-Painted Movie Honors Vincent Van Gogh and You Can Finally Watch it Now

Arts & Leisure

Saudi Arabia Lifts Decades-Long Ban on Public Cinemas

World

J.J. Abrams Directs Celebrity-Filled Spoof on Comic Book Jimmy Kimmel Made When He Was 10

Celebrities

People Are Posting Stories of Celebrities Being Nice to Them and it is Incredibly Refreshing

Celebrities

Disney Announces a New ‘Star Wars’ Film Trilogy

Arts & Leisure

Stranded Family Delighted to Be Rescued By the Hogwarts Express

Kids

Boy Remembers Scene From Favorite Movie to Save Drowning Brother

Kids

A Tale as Old as Time: Senior Couple Chooses ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Wedding

Arts & Leisure

Trouble Sleeping? The ‘Dullest Movie Ever Made’ was Filmed to be a Perfect Cure For Insomnia

Laughs

Strangers Step Up For Man With Down Syndrome Who Lost Beloved Film Collection in Fire

Inspiring

Dog Who Achieved Fame Following Runner Through Race Lands Book and Movie Deal

Arts & Leisure

Documentary Asks Our Favorite Celebrities in Their 90s How They Stay so Lively

Arts & Leisure
1234Page 1 of 4

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC