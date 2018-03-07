 New Zealand Archives - Good News Network
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work

Business

Endangered Parrots Won’t Stop Messing With Traffic Cones So the Cheeky Birds Have Been Given Their Own Roadside Gyms

Animals

New Zealand Needs Police Officers– and Their Recruitment Video is Hilariously Compelling

Laughs

New Zealand Government Announces Plan to Plant 1 Billion Trees, Get to Zero Emissions

World

Watch These Tenacious Rabbits Riding on the Backs of Sheep to Escape Floodwaters

Top Videos

These Wild Birds Get the Girls By Playing the Drums (See it to Believe it)

Environment

Man Homeless For 33 Years is Overjoyed to Take First Hot Shower in New Home

Inspiring

Major Earthquake May Have Saved Island From Coastal Erosion

World

Woman Donates Ambulance Only to be Rescued by it 3 Months Later

Inspiring

Bullied Boy With Buck-teeth Finally Gets New Smile

Inspiring

Now You Can Drink Beer to Save Beaches Worldwide

Environment

Hundreds of Stranded New Zealand Whales Swim Free

Environment

Beautiful Posters Announce Plans for Reviving Extinct Species in New Zealand

Environment

Dad and Daughter Missing at Sea Found One Month Later

Inspiring

30,000 Bees Rescued From NZ Town After Earthquake

Environment

Cows Trapped by New Zealand Earthquake Are Finally Rescued

World

New Zealand Town Builds Underpass for March of the Penguins

Environment

Little Boy Won’t Let Go of Police Gift After They Replace Stolen Ball

Inspiring

New Zealand Businessmen to Buy Cruise Ship For the Homeless

World

‘Mood ATM’ Checks in on User’s Feelings Instead of Their Money

World
