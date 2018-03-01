 School Archives - Good News Network
Power is Restored to Puerto Rican School Thanks to Boy’s Generous Heart

When Teens Are Asked to do Something Kind, They Write 5,100 Notes to Uplift Every Student in School

When Kindergartener Has Her Shirt on Backwards, Classmates Are a Heartwarming Example of Kindness

Clever Kids Leave Amusing Bribe on Superintendent’s Doorstep in Hopes of Scoring a Snow Day

Watch Students Run Cheering Down the Hall When Power Comes Back on in Puerto Rican School

Man Carves 5-Mile Road Through Hills For Children Struggling to Get to School

When School Places Ad For Male Mentors, They’re Overwhelmed by ‘Volunteer Dad’ Responses

Custodian Learns Teen is Hungry and Homeless So She Shows Him Her ‘Other’ Janitor’s Closet

Classmates Explode With Joy the Moment Teen Learns He Got Into Harvard

Crossing Guard Sets Up Free Coat Rack For Her Middle School Students

Hearts Melt Over College Roommate’s Dedication to Helping His Little Sister

College Offers Free Semester of School So Hurricane Victims Don’t Get Blown Off Track

How One Ohio Senior Helped a Young Man Fulfill His Dreams

NFL Player to Donate All His 2017 Game Checks To City Kids

5-Year-old Empties Piggy Bank to Buy Milk For Classmate – and Raises Money to Buy Hundreds More

Beloved Women’s College Slashes Tuition Prices by 30%

When Politician Disses African Education Fundraiser, the Backlash Raises $250K Instead

Girl Who Took Crucial Exams Hours After Grenfall Fire Gets Top Grades

Driver Makes Every Kid on Her Route Feel Special, Hand-making Each a Toy

Boys Win Right to Wear Shorts By Wearing Skirts in Heat-Wave Protest

