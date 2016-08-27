50-Year War Finally Ends With Peace Treaty in Colombia (WATCH)

In a historic moment, after four years of negotiations, FARC rebels in Colombia have signed a peace deal with the government, bringing to an end decades of armed conflict and setting up a process for reconciliation and reintegration.

“We can say the armed conflict is over and the exchange of ideas has begun,” said Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the signing ceremony Wednesday night.

RELATED: Rival Gangs Crips and Bloods Declare Peace in Los Angeles

The “ideas” that were iterated in the peace accord include serious agrarian reform on behalf of the government, and reparations for thousands of victims of the war.

It also creates a United Nations-backed commission to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

WATCH: Muslim Farmers Build Church for Christian Neighbors in Pakistan

The deal follows a cease fire between the two sides in June. It will be presented to the people of Colombia in a referendum in October.

(WATCH the video below from TeleSUR)

SPREAD the Good News…