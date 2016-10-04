Butterfly Befriends Koala in Best Video Photobomb Ever (WATCH)

If Willow wasn’t glamorous enough on her own, check out this footage of when she becomes friendly with an unlikely companion.

The Symbio Wildlife Park in New South Wales, Australia was attempting to shoot some footage of their resident koala joey Willow for a video documenting their sustainability initiatives when this monarch butterfly photobombed the clip.

The resulting cuteness has been spreading like wildfire around the internet.

(WATCH the adorable video below)

