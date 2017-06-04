Good News in History, June 4

50 years ago on this day, the Jimi Hendrix Experience played their last show in England– at London’s Saville Theatre–before heading back home to America, where they hoped to generate similar success. And, the performance was as ‘bold as love’. The Sgt. Pepper’s album had just been released days prior, and two Beatles — Paul McCartney and George Harrison — were in attendance at the show, along with a roll call of UK rock stardom, including Eric Clapton, Spencer Davis, and Jack Bruce. In a courageous and brilliant display, Hendrix chose to open the show with his own rendition of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, crafted thirty minutes before taking the stage. (1967)

MORE Good News on this Day in History:

The first public hot air balloon flight , a demonstration lasting 10 minutes over Annonay, France, was held by the Montgolfière brothers, inventors of the globe airostatique (1783)

And on this day in 1984, Bruce Springsteen released ‘Born In The USA’, which became the best-selling album of the year in the US (and also Springsteen’s most successful album ever). The LP produced a record-tying string of seven Top 10 singles–tied with Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ and Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’. The seven chart-climbing singles were: Dancing in the Dark, Cover Me, Born in the U.S.A., I’m on Fire, Glory Days, I’m Goin’ Down, and My Hometown. Another well known song from the LP is ‘No Surrender.’ Finally, many people don’t know that the photographer who took the iconic cover was Annie Leibovitz.