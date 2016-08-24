Good News in History, August 24

125 years ago, Thomas Edison patented the motion picture camera developed by his employee, Scottish inventor William Kennedy Dickson. Called the Kinetographic Camera, it used an electric motor to shoot with sprocketed film, which allowed the strip to stop long enough so each frame could be fully exposed and then advance quickly (in about 1/460 of a second)—the first practical system for the high-speed stop-and-go film movement that would be the foundation for the next century of cinematography. (1891)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Potato chips were first prepared (1853)

Duke Kahanamoku, an American competition swimmer of ethnic Hawaiian background, who was also known as an actor and businessman credited with spreading the sport of surfing, was born (1890)

Turkey and Persia (1929) and France and Soviet Union (1931) sign friendship treaties

Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the United States non-stop, successfully landing her flight from Los Angeles in Newark, New Jersey (1932)

Irish teacher Brian Keenan was released in Beirut after 4 years of captivity, thanks to Iran's negotiations with his Hezbollah kidnappers in Lebanon, four months after they gained the release of two Americans (1990)

A U.S. judge ruled heavy metal band Judas Priest was not responsible for the suicide deaths of two fans (1990)

Ukraine declared itself independent from the Soviet Union (1991)

Diplomatic relations were established between the People's Republic of China and South Korea (1992)

Also on this day, in 1967, two penguins from London’s Chessington Zoo were taken on a day trip to a local ice rink to cool off during the city’s heat wave. The penguins joined skaters in Streatham and seemed delighted with their new icy surroundings. Once released from their box, the pair of Rockhopper penguins waddled purposefully towards the ice appearing completely unphased by the other skaters. Once on the slippery surface they conducted themselves with dignity and grace. Staff at the ice-rink were so impressed they extended an invitation to the zoo’s other 20 penguins and said the seals could even come along too. (story with silent video at BBC)