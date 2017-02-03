Good News in History, February 3

Happy 61st Birthday to Nathan Lane, the comedic actor and writer of stage, film and television. Born and raised Irish-Catholic in New Jersey, he renamed himself after the character ‘Nathan Detroit’ from the musical Guys and Dolls because there was already a Joseph Lane registered with Actors Equity. His Catholic high school voted him best actor and he moved to New York City to become a success. He is perhaps best known to non-theater goers for his role as Albert, in the Robin Williams film, The Birdcage, or voice work as Timon in The Lion King. WATCH…(1956)

Lane won Tony Awards for his performances in A Funny Thing That Happened on the Way to the Forum and The Producers. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, and in 2008 he was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.

(WATCH an appearance on the Tonight Show in 2014 with co-star Matthew Broderick, and CHECK out the DVDs of his work, and a children’s book he authored about his bulldog, Naughty Madeline.)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Also, on this day in 1870, the Fifteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified, granting voting rights to all men regardless of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude”, although state laws continued to deny the rights to women and poor or uneducated black citizens.