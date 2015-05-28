Harnessing a Virus Like Herpes Has ‘Cured’ Skin Cancer
As scientists on both sides of the Atlantic look for ways to replace chemotherapy, one strategy is becoming paramount: using the body’s own immune system–and other viruses–to fight cancer and other diseases.
Researchers at the UK’s Institute of Cancer Research created a genetically-altered herpes cold sore virus that can first infect and kill cancer cells, then release a molecule that boosts the body’s own immune system to continue fighting tumors.
Scientists in the study report the treatment has actually cured skin cancer in some of the patients in their trials.
The UK approach is similar to the type of immunotherapy reported last month, in which doctors completely dissolved a cancer tumor in just three weeks.
German Shepherds Do Better Than Lab Tests in Detecting Prostate Cancer
“Because viral treatment can target cancer cells specifically, it tends to have fewer side-effects than traditional chemotherapy or some of the other new immunotherapies,” said Prof Kevin Harrington, Professor of Biological Cancer Therapies at the Institute.
At the University of Virginia, while researchers studied the secrets of a bizarre, indestructible virus that can survive in nearly boiling acid, they unlocked a blueprint for using gene therapy to fight a host of diseases.
The scientists believe that understanding the virus’ armor will let them create therapies that tear down an invading disease’s defenses — making it easy prey for the immune system.
The Virginia researchers published their findings in the journal Science and the UK results were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
(READ more at Infection Control Today and at The Telegraph)
Hello every one out there, I am here to give my testimony about a herbalist doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at: [email protected]
I have been suffering from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) disease for the past four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr sukuju and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr. sukuju telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,,well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email :[email protected]
I am here to give my testimony about DR OMOIKE who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by DR OMOIKE, i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Familiar, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how DR OMOIKE cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out negative. I pray for you DR OMOIKE am cured you can also get your self cured my friends if you really need this doctor help, you can reach him now email: [email protected] or his or call +233237698270.
He also have a herbal cure for COLD SORE,
SHINGLES,
CANCER(Cannabis Oil),
HTLV,
ASTHMA,
IMPOTENCE,
BARENESS/INFERTILITY E.T.C
.Remember health is Wealth
I am really happy that i and my husband are cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of Dr Ighodalo, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctor who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follow his instructions for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 1 week and 4days which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this doctor who is ready to help anytime any day. To all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this doctor if you really have one and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me and i know that there are some people out there who are really suffering and hurting their family just because of these diseases here is his contact:[email protected]
Just give him a chance if you will not com out with your own testimony bye.
HOW I CURED MY HERPES NATURALLY…
SEND AN EMAIL FOR A CURE TODAY
([email protected])
Hello every one reading this testimony
I am here to give my testimony about a herbalist doctor who helped me in my life.
I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2015,
i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution,
so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay.
One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution.
so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem,
she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email,
so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly.
Before I knew what was happening, after 8 DAYS, the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body DISAPPEARED.
so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also send him an email at: ([email protected])
please spread this message and save live today.
Thank you.
GOD IS TRULY GREAT
Click on the link of the Herbal Doctor that cure me of my 5 years GENITAL HERPES VIRUS;doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com
HOW I GET RID OF MY 5 YEARS GENITAL HERPES WITHIN 7 DAYS,
THIS IS REAL,PLEASE DON’T IGNORE.
I caught genital herpes from my ex boyfriend who never never told me he have the virus. I had it for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life. I told my husband who I trusted about it and he was avoiding me, it affected my new relationship with my husband. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to this virus by ignorant people is ridiculous. Most people have herpes in one form or another. I will like to tell everyone who is reading this my testimony on how i get rid of my genital herpes.I was reading a comment on the internet,and i saw a testimony posted by a young lady from USA that she get rid of her herpes with the help of doctor SAMBOLA.So i was so happy when i saw that post,that his herbal medication Cure the virus totally.I quickly copied the herbal doctor email address and i email him within 30 minutes he respond to my mail.I explain things to him he told me not to worry that i should fill his herbal form which i did..The next day he told me that he has prepare the herbal medicine,that i should send him my address that he want to sent his HERBAL MEDICINE to me via DHL or FED-EX that was how i got the herbal medication and i use it as i was instructed.After a week i went to see a Medical Doctor who confirmed my herpes was no more.When some of my friend who has herpes saw me they were surprise and i also introduce them to the man and they are also cure from the same Genital herpes today.If you have Genital or Oral herpes,kindly contact HERBALIST SAMBOLA via this email; [email protected] Or [email protected]
He also have a herbal cure for Following DISEASES,this is not scam is Real.
-DIABETES MELLITUS
-IMPOTENCE
-PILE
-LOW SPERM COUNT
-MENOPAUSE DISEASE
-ASTHMA
-CANCER
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY,
-SHINGLES
-VIRAL HEPATITIS
-ASTHMA,
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY
-DIARRHEA and so on…
CURE YOUR SELF FROM THAT ILLNESS TODAY,DON’T SPREAD YOUR INFECTION OR DISEASES TO OTHER PEOPLE.
Contact him today and you will have a testimony…Good luck
GOD IS TRULY GREAT..Click on the link of the Doctor that cure me of my 5 years herpes;doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com
GOD IS TRULY GREAT
Click on the link of the Herbal Doctor that cure me of my 5 years GENITAL HERPES VIRUS;doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com
HOW I GET RID OF MY 5 YEARS GENITAL HERPES WITHIN 7 DAYS,
THIS IS REAL,PLEASE DON’T IGNORE.
.
I caught genital herpes from my ex boyfriend who never never told me he have the virus. I had it for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life. I told my husband who I trusted about it and he was avoiding me, it affected my new relationship with my husband. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to this virus by ignorant people is ridiculous. Most people have herpes in one form or another. I will like to tell everyone who is reading this my testimony on how i get rid of my genital herpes.I was reading a comment on the internet,and i saw a testimony posted by a young lady from USA that she get rid of her herpes with the help of doctor SAMBOLA.So i was so happy when i saw that post,that his herbal medication Cure the virus totally.I quickly copied the herbal doctor email address and i email him within 30 minutes he respond to my mail.I explain things to him he told me not to worry that i should fill his herbal form which i did..The next day he told me that he has prepare the herbal medicine,that i should send him my address that he want to sent his HERBAL MEDICINE to me via DHL or FED-EX that was how i got the herbal medication and i use it as i was instructed.After a week i went to see a Medical Doctor who confirmed my herpes was no more.When some of my friend who has herpes saw me they were surprise and i also introduce them to the man and they are also cure from the same Genital herpes today.If you have Genital or Oral herpes,kindly contact HERBALIST SAMBOLA via this email; [email protected] Or [email protected]
He also have a herbal cure for Following DISEASES,this is not scam is Real.
-DIABETES MELLITUS
-IMPOTENCE
-PILE
-LOW SPERM COUNT
-MENOPAUSE DISEASE
-ASTHMA
-CANCER
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY,
-SHINGLES
-VIRAL HEPATITIS
-ASTHMA,
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY
-DIARRHEA and so on…
CURE YOUR SELF FROM THAT ILLNESS TODAY,DON’T SPREAD YOUR INFECTION OR DISEASES TO OTHER PEOPLE.
Contact him today and you will have a testimony…Good luck
GOD IS TRULY GREAT..Click on the link of the Doctor that cure me of my 5 years herpes;doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com
GOD IS TRULY GREAT
Click on the link of the Herbal Doctor that cure me of my 5 years GENITAL HERPES VIRUS;doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com
HOW I GET RID OF MY 5 YEARS GENITAL HERPES WITHIN 7 DAYS,
THIS IS REAL,PLEASE DON’T IGNORE.
I caught genital herpes from my ex boyfriend who never never told me he have the virus. I had it for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life. I told my husband who I trusted about it and he was avoiding me, it affected my new relationship with my husband. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to this virus by ignorant people is ridiculous. Most people have herpes in one form or another. I will like to tell everyone who is reading this my testimony on how i get rid of my genital herpes.I was reading a comment on the internet,and i saw a testimony posted by a young lady from USA that she get rid of her herpes with the help of doctor SAMBOLA.So i was so happy when i saw that post,that his herbal medication Cure the virus totally.I quickly copied the herbal doctor email address and i email him within 30 minutes he respond to my mail.I explain things to him he told me not to worry that i should fill his herbal form which i did..The next day he told me that he has prepare the herbal medicine,that i should send him my address that he want to sent his HERBAL MEDICINE to me via DHL or FED-EX that was how i got the herbal medication and i use it as i was instructed.After a week i went to see a Medical Doctor who confirmed my herpes was no more.When some of my friend who has herpes saw me they were surprise and i also introduce them to the man and they are also cure from the same Genital herpes today.If you have Genital or Oral herpes,kindly contact HERBALIST SAMBOLA via this email; [email protected] Or [email protected]
He also have a herbal cure for Following DISEASES,this is not scam is Real.
-DIABETES MELLITUS
-IMPOTENCE
-PILE
-LOW SPERM COUNT
-MENOPAUSE DISEASE
-ASTHMA
-CANCER
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY,
-SHINGLES
-VIRAL HEPATITIS
-ASTHMA,
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY
-DIARRHEA and so on…
CURE YOUR SELF FROM THAT ILLNESS TODAY,DON’T SPREAD YOUR INFECTION OR DISEASES TO OTHER PEOPLE.
Contact him today and you will have a testimony…Good luck
GOD IS TRULY GREAT..Click on the link of the Doctor that cure me of my 5 years herpes;doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com
….
God bless Dr. Sunshine for his marvelous work in my life, I have been suffering from Genital herpes since 2012 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied i needed to get it out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for herpes and i saw a comment about Dr. Sunshine, how he cured some one with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later i was cured from HERPES, Dr. Sunshine truly you are great, do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through [email protected]
Thanks
About 6 months ago I was searching for some kind of relief/cure? for genital herpes for my husband and myself. I have been suffering from herpes outbreaks for 9 years and gave my husband the gift that keeps on giving last year and he has been miserable with almost non stop outbreaks:( It sure has taken its toll on our sex life. I stumbled across surfing the net and immediately bought the herbs the product. We both started with morning and night applications, starting with 1 drop and working our way up to 15 drops, each day adding another drop. after 15 days of applying the drops we are now completely healed for the embarrassing disease and thanks to who made this possible Dr aghe of [email protected] or call him via his cell number +2348138634433…
Am Arlett Kebschull from Arizona USA, I am here to testify about this powerful doctor, Doctor Okadukpon who helped me out of my illness . I was infected with Stroke in 2006, i was going to so many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be OK. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can get solution. so a lady walked to me and asked why am I so sad and i open up all to her and told her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure Stroke and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after one week the Stroke that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him with is email as;([email protected]). He is also able to cure all manner of VIRUS even (COPD), HIV/AIDS, Lower Respiratory Infections, Trachea, Bronchus, and Lung Cancers, Diarrheal Diseases, Diabetes Mellitus, Preterm Birth Complications, Tuberculosis (TB).