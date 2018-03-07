 Technology Archives - Good News Network
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’

Science

New Mind-Reading Technology Recreates Images of a Patient’s Thoughts

Science

Tabletop Robotic Arm Reduces Language Barrier, Turns Speech into Sign Language

Science

Can Online Bots Build Peace?

Science

Woman’s Ingenious Invention Generates Electricity Using Wind From Trains, Subways

Environment

7 Apps For Every DIY’er: From Color Testing Paints on Walls to Getting Tools on a Budget

At Home

Because His AirBnb Guest Had a Heart Attack, Man’s Ingenuity is Now Saving Thousands of Lives

Inspiring

Mom Can’t Stop Laughing Over Son’s Attempt to Use a Rotary Phone – and it’s Hilarious

Laughs

Lifeguards Were Just Learning to Use New Rescue Drone When They Saved Boys Trapped at Sea

Science

CT Scans Reveal Secrets of a 200-million-year-old Dinosaur – and You Can 3D Print it for Free

Science

High-Tech Companion Aims to Fight Isolation Amongst the Elderly

Science

Watch Paralympian’s Reaction to Catching a Ball With Bionic Arm For First Time

Inspiring

These ‘Uber for Blood’ Drones Are Saving Thousands of Lives

Science

Now You Can Learn a Language While You Wait For WiFi

Arts & Leisure

Apple Responds to Controversy by Offering Discount on iPhone Battery Replacement

Business

Watch 85-Year-old Italian Grandmother Hilariously Learn to Use Google Home: ‘Hey, Goo-goo’

Laughs

Skip Fights About Digital Devices Over the Holidays – Instead, Let Them Bring Your Family Together

Self-Help

Star Wars-Inspired Bionic Hand Allows Amputee to Play the Piano For First Time in 5 Years

Science

You Can Now Get a Daily Dose of App-iness From the Dalai Lama on Your Phone

Religion

Student Invents Device That Captures Tailpipe Pollution So He Can Turn it Into Ink

Environment
