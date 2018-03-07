Technology Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Technology
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Mar 7, 2018
Science
New Mind-Reading Technology Recreates Images of a Patient’s Thoughts
Mar 2, 2018
Science
Tabletop Robotic Arm Reduces Language Barrier, Turns Speech into Sign Language
Feb 20, 2018
Science
Can Online Bots Build Peace?
Feb 18, 2018
Science
Woman’s Ingenious Invention Generates Electricity Using Wind From Trains, Subways
Feb 16, 2018
Environment
7 Apps For Every DIY’er: From Color Testing Paints on Walls to Getting Tools on a Budget
Feb 14, 2018
At Home
Because His AirBnb Guest Had a Heart Attack, Man’s Ingenuity is Now Saving Thousands of Lives
Feb 7, 2018
Inspiring
Mom Can’t Stop Laughing Over Son’s Attempt to Use a Rotary Phone – and it’s Hilarious
Jan 23, 2018
Laughs
Lifeguards Were Just Learning to Use New Rescue Drone When They Saved Boys Trapped at Sea
Jan 19, 2018
Science
CT Scans Reveal Secrets of a 200-million-year-old Dinosaur – and You Can 3D Print it for Free
Jan 15, 2018
Science
High-Tech Companion Aims to Fight Isolation Amongst the Elderly
Jan 12, 2018
Science
Watch Paralympian’s Reaction to Catching a Ball With Bionic Arm For First Time
Jan 12, 2018
Inspiring
These ‘Uber for Blood’ Drones Are Saving Thousands of Lives
Jan 3, 2018
Science
Now You Can Learn a Language While You Wait For WiFi
Jan 1, 2018
Arts & Leisure
Apple Responds to Controversy by Offering Discount on iPhone Battery Replacement
Dec 30, 2017
Business
Watch 85-Year-old Italian Grandmother Hilariously Learn to Use Google Home: ‘Hey, Goo-goo’
Dec 28, 2017
Laughs
Skip Fights About Digital Devices Over the Holidays – Instead, Let Them Bring Your Family Together
Dec 23, 2017
Self-Help
Star Wars-Inspired Bionic Hand Allows Amputee to Play the Piano For First Time in 5 Years
Dec 23, 2017
Science
You Can Now Get a Daily Dose of App-iness From the Dalai Lama on Your Phone
Dec 16, 2017
Religion
Student Invents Device That Captures Tailpipe Pollution So He Can Turn it Into Ink
Dec 15, 2017
Environment
