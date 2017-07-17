Good News in History, July 17

On this day 105 years ago, the first electrical air conditioner was switched on by Willis Carrier, the engineer who invented, designed, and built the machine in Buffalo, New York (1912)

MORE Good News on this Day:

US President Lincoln signed the first federal law allowing persons of African descent to serve in the U.S. military (1862)

descent to serve in the U.S. military (1862) Disneyland first opened its magical doors to the public in Anaheim, California (1955)

first opened its magical doors to the public in Anaheim, California (1955) Yellow Submarine , an animated film by the Beatles premiered in London, a full length fantasy featuring the the Fab Four as cartoon characters who agree to travel with Young Fred in his Yellow Submarine to free the people of Pepperland from the music-hating Blue Meanies (1968)

, an animated film by the Beatles premiered in London, a full length fantasy featuring the the Fab Four as cartoon characters who agree to travel with Young Fred in his Yellow Submarine to free the people of Pepperland from the music-hating Blue Meanies (1968) Britain announced that Queen Elizabeth II had signed into law the bill passed by Parliament legalizing same-sex marriages in England and Wales (2013)

And, on this day in 1975, two spacecrafts—an American Apollo and a Soviet Soyuz—docked with each other in orbit. They remained linked in space for 47 hours, marking the first time such a link-up occurred between spacecraft from two nations—and, at the end of the Cold War, a symbol of the policy of détente that the two superpowers began pursuing.

Happy 82nd Birthday to Donald Sutherland, the Canadian actor known for his roles in films such as The Dirty Dozen, M*A*S*H, Klute, The Hunger Games, and the Academy Award-winning, Ordinary People. He named his four sons, including actor Kiefer Sutherland, after directors, like Robert Redford, with whom he has worked. (1935) – Photo by Frantogian, CC; AC photo by Alvimann, CC

