Good News in History, July 18

41 years ago today, the 14-year-old Romanian gymnast star, Nadia Comaneci, scored the first ever perfect 10 at the Olympics with her performance on the uneven parallel bars. She was the darling of the Montreal Olympics, earning seven perfect scores, three gold medals, a silver and a bronze (and four gold and silver medals in the 1980 Olympics). Where is she now? WATCH her score 7 perfect 10s… (1976)

Nadia is doing well for herself, using her talent in the field of gymnastics, and is married and living in Norman, Oklahoma.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Canada began accepting 50,000 Vietnamese boat people into the country; 24,000 of the refugees were sponsored by the government and the rest through some 7000 private humanitarian groups (1979)

Today is the eighth annual Mandela Day, a time for devoting to service, commemorating Nelson Mandela's birth in 1918 (2009)

Happy Birthday to English billionaire Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Records and Virgin Airlines, born on this day in 1950. Struggling with poor academic performance as a student with dyslexia, his headmaster told him he would either end up in prison or become a millionaire.

As a teen he began selling records at discounted prices through his own magazine, and soon opened a record shop, and later, a recording label that signed controversial bands, like the Sex Pistols. Branson formed Virgin Airways in 1984, and launched Virgin Mobile in 1999. His humanitarian work includes co-founding of The Elders, a group of world leaders dedicating to solving big problems;,and the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children. As an avid environmentalist, he has supported wildlife conservation groups and action on climate change. He has authored a best selling autobiography and books about business success.