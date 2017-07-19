Good News in History, July 19

On this day 20 years ago, the Irish Republican Army declared a ceasefire, ending their 25-year campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland. It followed a pledge by the UK and Republic of Ireland to include Sinn Féin, the IRA’s political wing, in face-to-face peace talks. (1997)

The Fellowship of the Ring , the first book of the Lord of the Rings trilogy was published, 17 years after the popular first book of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic journey to Middle Earth, The Hobbit (1954)

The first Elvis Presley single, 'That's All Right', was released by Sun Records, which pressed only 7,000 copies enough to make it a local hit in Memphis (1954)

And, on this day in 1848, the Women’s movement was born during the pioneering Women’s Rights Convention of Seneca Falls, New York. Elizabeth Cady Stanton organized the two-day meeting during which they used the language and structure of the Declaration of Independence to stake their claim to the rights they felt women were entitled to as American citizens in Stanton’s Declaration of Sentiments…

Stanton then introduced to the three hundred men and women in attendance a radical idea for inclusion in the group’s declaration, the demand for a woman’s right to vote. “At that time no women were allowed to vote anywhere on the planet,” according to the Writers’ Almanac, “and many of the other women objected to the idea. They thought it was impossible.” Additionally, for the feminists, Bloomers were introduced, according to fashion legend, by Amelia Jenks Bloomer who donned a pair at the conference.

Happy 41st Birthday to Benedict Cumberbatch, the British actor best known for his Emmy nominated portrayal of Sherlock Holmes on the Mystery series Sherlock. He also received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Alan Turing in the 2014 film The Imitation Game. See all things Cumberbatch on Amazon.com (1976)

Other Notable Birthdays: Brian May, Queen co-founder, guitarist and songwriter (70)