Good News in History, July 26
Happy Birthday to Sir Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, who turns 74 years-old today. Born in Kent, England to a teacher and hairdresser, his 50 years as one of the most influential frontmen in the history of rock and roll, showed the world that old age doesn’t have to mean the end of “cool”. WATCH a tribute below shared on the occasion of his 70th birthday. (1943)
MORE Good News on this Day:
- Carl Jung, one of the founders of analytic psychology, was born (1875)
- A U.S. Postal Department was established by the Second Continental Congress and Benjamin Franklin was chosen as Postmaster General (1775)
- Segregation in the U.S. military and federal government was banned by order of President Harry Truman (1948)
- The Jackson Five signed a one-year contract with Motown Records—and made history two years later as the first recording act to have their first four singles (‘I Want You Back’, ‘ABC’, ‘The Love You Save’ and ‘I’ll Be There’) reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (1968)
- Greek Prime Minister Constantinos Karamanlis formed the country’s first civil government after seven years of military rule (1974)
- The Americans with Disabilities Act, which improved the nation’s landscape by requiring public ramps for wheelchairs, wider doorways, and accessible public transportation, became law (1990)
- A lawsuit ended with Swiss banks awarding $1.25 billion to more than a half million plaintiffs who alleged the banks had hoarded money deposited by Holocaust victims (2000)
