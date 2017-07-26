Good News in History, July 26

Happy Birthday to Sir Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, who turns 74 years-old today. Born in Kent, England to a teacher and hairdresser, his 50 years as one of the most influential frontmen in the history of rock and roll, showed the world that old age doesn’t have to mean the end of “cool”. WATCH a tribute below shared on the occasion of his 70th birthday. (1943)

