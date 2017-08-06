Good News in History, August 6

On this day 35 years ago, Pink Floyd’s The Wall starring Bob Geldof debuted in America. Conceived along with the double album by Pink Floyd’s, Roger Waters, the film played in a single New York theater, yet grossed over $68,000, a rare feat even today. Film critics Siskel and Ebert gave the film, about a rocker descending into despair, “two thumbs up” and audiences flocked to its wider release on over 600 screens. It eventually earned $22 million before closing early the next year. (1982)

The film, mostly driven by music and lyrics, does not contain much dialogue. It is best known for its disturbing surrealism, 15 minutes of animation, and explicit scenes featuring violence, fascism and gore. WATCH the trailer below…

MORE Good News on This Day:

Bogota , Colombia was founded (1538)

was founded (1538) Alfred Lord Tennyson , one of England’s most quoted poets, was born: “Tis better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all.” (1809)

, one of England’s most quoted poets, was born: “Tis better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all.” (1809) The television comedian Lucille Ball was born (1911)

was born (1911) Independence was claimed by Bolivia ( 1825) and Jamaica ( 1962)

1825) and 1962) The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed into U.S. law, aiming to prohibit racial discrimination in voting rights guaranteed by the 14th and 15th Amendments to the US Constitution, especially in the south where minority rights were not being enforced (1965)

was signed into U.S. law, aiming to prohibit racial discrimination in voting rights guaranteed by the 14th and 15th Amendments to the US Constitution, especially in the south where minority rights were not being enforced (1965) Tim Berners-Lee released files describing his idea for the World Wide Web (1991)

released files describing his idea for the World Wide Web (1991) Doi Takako became Japan’s first female speaker of the House of Representatives (1991)

became Japan’s first female speaker of the House of Representatives (1991) British Prime Minister Tony Blair shook hands with Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, the first meeting in 76 years between a British leader and IRA ally (1997)

president Gerry Adams, the first meeting in 76 years between a British leader and ally (1997) Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31 (2009)

was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31 (2009) The U.S. sent a representative to the ceremony in Japan marking the 65th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima with the United States represented at the ceremony for the first time, reflecting President Barack Obama’s push to rid the world of nuclear weapons (2010)

with the United States represented at the ceremony for the first time, reflecting President Barack Obama’s push to rid the world of nuclear weapons (2010) After a decade-long journey chasing its target, the European Space Agency’s Rosetta, carrying three NASA instruments, became the first spacecraft to rendezvous with a comet (2014)

And on this day in 1926, American Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim across the English Channel. Called “The Queen of the Waves”, she was an Olympic champion swimmer, and former world record-holder in five events.