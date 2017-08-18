Happy 81st Birthday to Hollywood hunk Robert Redford. From his working class roots in California, he became an actor beloved for his roles in The Sting, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, and All the President’s Men. As a director, he won the Oscar for Ordinary People–and other awards for The Milagro Beanfield War, A River Runs Through It, and The Legend of Bagger Vance. He is also founder of the Sundance Film Festival and a noted environmental activist. WATCH his lifetime achievement Oscar video… (1936)

(Redford photo courtesy of Jemal Countess)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Ringo Starr made his debut with The Beatles at a horticultural society dance– the first appearance of John, Paul, George, and Ringo playing together in public (1962)

James Meredith became the first black person to graduate from the University of Mississippi (1963)

Woodstock concluded with a morning performance by Jimi Hendrix (1969)

Canada's "highway to the Arctic" opened (Dempster Highway), from Dawson, Yukon, to Inuvik, Northwest Territories, stretching 457 miles/736 km – much of it following an old sled dog trail (1979)

Japan's election law was amended to allow for proportional representation (1982)

Liberia's civil war ended after 14 years when the Comprehensive Peace Accord was signed in Accra, Ghana (2003)

And, on this day in 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, gave women the right to vote. It was ratified after the state of Tennessee became the 36th state to approve its adoption. The bill, passed in Congress one year earlier, was the culmination of the women’s suffrage movement, which fought at both state and national levels to achieve equal voting rights.