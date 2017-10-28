Good News in History, October 28

55 years ago today, the whole world breathed a sigh of relief as the Cuban missile crisis ended with the Soviet Union’s leader Nikita Khrushchev agreeing to dismantle his missiles in Cuba. President Kennedy’s U.S. naval blockade around Cuba and diplomatic efforts behind the scenes between a Kremlin official and Robert Kennedy, the brother of the president. WATCH an animated recap of the 6 days that saved the world… (1962)

More Good News on this Date:

And, on this day in 1965, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri was completed. Clad in stainless steel and standing 630-feet high, it is the tallest monument in the Western Hemisphere.

The arch sits on the west bank of the Mississippi River as a tribute to the great westward explorers, Lewis and Clark, and other pioneers who began treks in St. Louis. The architect, Eero Saarinen, designed the arch to sway a full 18 inches, with a hollow interior where four million tourists could visit every year and gaze through high windows above the city. (Photo by Daniel Schwen, CC)

Also on this day, the Statue of Liberty was officially unveiled and opened to the public in New York Harbor in 1886. A gift to the United States from the people of France, the statue was envisioned by a French professor who wanted to honor the American Revolution and also spark a democratic movement in France.

Officially named Liberty Enlightening the World, the sculpture is a robed female figure representing Libertas, a Roman goddess, who holds a tablet inscribed with the date of the American Declaration of Independence—July 4, 1776. A broken chain lies at her feet symbolizing a move away from slavery. Often called “Lady Liberty”, it was a welcoming sight to thousands of immigrants arriving from abroad. HERE are 4 fun facts.