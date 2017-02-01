Good News in History, February 1

35 years ago today, David Letterman began hosting Late Night With David Letterman. Edgy and unpredictable, with recurring segments like Stupid Pet Tricks, Stupid Human Tricks, and Top 10 lists, the show won millions of devoted fans. Before his retirement in May, 2015 as the longest-running late-night talk show host, Letterman won two Daytime Emmys and ten Primetime Emmys and was among the most nominated people in the history of the award show with 52 nominations. WATCH the show’s most memorable moments… (1982)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Thomas Edison finished the first motion picture studio , the Black Maria in New Jersey (1893)

, the in New Jersey (1893) New York’s Grand Central Terminal opened as the world’s largest train station (1913)

opened as the world’s largest train station (1913) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police began (1920)

began (1920) Voice of America began broadcasting news in German to short wave radios in Germany to combat Nazi propaganda, just weeks after the United States entered World War II (1942)

began broadcasting news in German to short wave radios in Germany to combat Nazi propaganda, just weeks after the United States entered World War II (1942) Four black students from North Carolina A&T State University sat down at the “whites only” lunch counter inside a Greensboro Woolworth store , a protest that lasted weeks and pressured governments to pass desegregation laws (1960)

from North Carolina A&T State University sat down at the “whites only” lunch counter inside a Greensboro , a protest that lasted weeks and pressured governments to pass desegregation laws (1960) Canada introduced the Civil Marriage Act , making Canada the fourth country to sanction same-sex marriage (2005)

, making Canada the fourth country to sanction same-sex marriage (2005) Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was elected the first female Prime Minister of Iceland, becoming the first openly gay head of state in the modern world (2009)

Today is also the first day of Black History Month in the U.S., and the day four black students staged their sit-in at a lunch counter—and the anniversary of the birth of Langston Hughes, the black American poet and prominent figure of the Harlem Renaissance. (1902-1967).

And, on this day in 1896, Puccini’s Italian opera “La Boheme” premiered in Turin conducted by the young great Arturo Toscanini. One of the most frequently performed operas worldwide, it is based on a collection of vignettes portraying two young bohemians lovers living in the Latin Quarter of Paris in the 1840s. If you’ve never watched the opera, YouTube offers a number of versions you can view in their entirety for free.