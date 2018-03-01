Happy Birthday to Roger Daltrey, singer-songwriter for The Who, and the band’s co-founder who turns 74 years old today. Daltrey put the stutter in “My Generation,” and the scream in “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and always swung his microphone in wide circles like a Pinball Wizard with a lasso. WATCH a live medley of hits… (1944)
He grew up with schoolmates–and band mates–Pete Townshend and John Entwistle in a working class suburb of London. His first guitar was one of his own creations; he carved an imitation cherry red Stratocaster from a block of wood.
A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Kennedy Center honoree, and CBE of the British Empire, Daltrey has also been an actor and film producer, with roles in films, theater and television. (Photos from Quadrophenia tour of 2012–click to enlarge and check out The Who music on Amazon)
WATCH their Super Bowl performance in 2010, minus the scream of his youth, but including the rock classic, “Baba O’Riley” (teenage wasteland)…
MORE Good News on this Date:
- The virtuoso pianist Frederic Chopin was born (1810)
- The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro was founded (1565)
- Yellowstone National Park became the world’s first national park (1872)
- The state of Michigan formally abolished the death penalty (1847)
- Albert Berry made the first parachute jump from a moving airplane (1912)
- The Peace Corps was established by President John F. Kennedy, a service group that has sent more than 200,000 volunteers to 139 host countries around the world (1961)
- Uganda became self-governing and held its first elections (1961)
- New Zealand prime minister David Lange strode onto the international stage to win the Oxford Union debate, arguing that “nuclear weapons are morally indefensible”, and two years later NZ became a nuclear-free zone. (1985)
- The US Supreme Court abolished capital punishment for juvenile offenders, ruling it unconstitutional to sentence anyone to death for a crime committed while under the age of 18 (2005)
- Spring begins in Denmark; Autumn begins in Australia;Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrate Independence Day
