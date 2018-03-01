Happy Birthday to Roger Daltrey, singer-songwriter for The Who, and the band’s co-founder who turns 74 years old today. Daltrey put the stutter in “My Generation,” and the scream in “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and always swung his microphone in wide circles like a Pinball Wizard with a lasso. WATCH a live medley of hits… (1944)

He grew up with schoolmates–and band mates–Pete Townshend and John Entwistle in a working class suburb of London. His first guitar was one of his own creations; he carved an imitation cherry red Stratocaster from a block of wood.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Kennedy Center honoree, and CBE of the British Empire, Daltrey has also been an actor and film producer, with roles in films, theater and television. (Photos from Quadrophenia tour of 2012–click to enlarge and check out The Who music on Amazon)

WATCH their Super Bowl performance in 2010, minus the scream of his youth, but including the rock classic, “Baba O’Riley” (teenage wasteland)…

