As the first female member of a U.S. president’s cabinet, Frances Perkins began work with Franklin Roosevelt to establish Social Security on her first day as Labor Secretary. For 12 years in that job, she built a reputation as the woman behind The New Deal. She also established the first minimum wage and overtime laws for American workers, reformed workplace safety regulations after a tragic factory fire, and defined the standard 40-hour work week. WATCH a short video to learn about her amazing legacy…. (1933)

MORE Good News on this Date:

, the great Baroque composer and virtuoso violinist who wrote the popular “The Four Seasons” violin concertos, was born (1678) The first US Congress met fulfilling the new Constitution (1789)

became first native-American Vice President (1929) The British empire signed an agreement with Mohandas Gandhi to release political prisoners and allow the free use of salt by the poorest Indians (1931)

(1952) A Boston hospital announced the first successful kidney transplant (1954)

(1954) The US Supreme Court ruled that federal laws banning on-the-job sexual harassment also apply when both parties are the same sex (1998)

And, on this day in 1791, Vermont became the 14th U.S. state.

A destination for tourists searching for fall foliage, 75% of Vermont (which means ‘green mountain’) is covered by forest. It’s also known for being home to over 100 historic covered bridges, and a major producer of maple syrup. Its thousands of acres of alpine terrain offer Easterners stellar ski resorts like Stowe and Killington. Vermont, which you can differentiate from New Hampshire because it is shaped like a “V”, was also the first state to partially abolish slavery.

It is the second least populous of the 50 United States, containing roughly 40,000 more people than Wyoming. Some of the most famous Vermonters include President Calvin Coolidge, John Deere, Brigham Young, baseball great Carlton Fisk, and two presidential candidates who used internet-based fundraising and online grassroots organizing to amass small donations and national movements—former governor Howard Dean in 2003 and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016.

And, on this day in 1877, Swan Lake, composed by Tchaikovsky, was first performed in Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater.

In the ballet fashioned on Russian folk tales, Princess Odette has been transformed into a swan by an evil sorcerer and can only regain her human form at night. The only way for the spell to be broken is by the power of eternal love between Odette and a young prince, if he will remain faithful to her. After he is tricked, they both end their lives. WATCH the finale above…