Giants Team to Honor Inspirational Boy

Raymond Beasley V, a fifth-grader from Brentwood and survivor of multiple brain tumor surgeries, will be honored before Wednesday night’s Giants game in San Francisco, the result of an optimistic award-winning essay he wrote for a Major League Baseball contest (read it here).

“Most people think I’m brave but I’m just committed to thinking only good thoughts, even when I’m sad or afraid.”

(READ the story from the SF Chronicle)

