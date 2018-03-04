Youth Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Heroes
Doctors on a Plane Save Woman’s Life by Constructing Makeshift Ventilator Out of Nearby Parts
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Youth
Tag: Youth
New Budget Gives Teens Free Access to National Parks in Canada Permanently
Mar 4, 2018
World
Student Gives Her Ice Cream Money to Help Pay For Funeral of Teacher’s Father-in-Law
Feb 22, 2018
Kids
Watch Two Kids Disguised as One Tall Man in Trench Coat Try to Get in to See ‘Black Panther’
Feb 19, 2018
Laughs
Homeless Teen Goes From Living in a Car to Creating Absolutely Stunning Photos as a Wedding Photographer
Feb 11, 2018
Arts & Leisure
12-Year-Old Prodigy Plays 44 Instruments, With Goal of 100 by Year’s End… Can you even name 100?
Jan 21, 2018
Kids
Teen Buying Coats For Homeless Doesn’t See Stranger Snap His Photo Til Hundreds Share It Online
Jan 20, 2018
Inspiring
City Council Worker Advocates For Teens Who Carjacked Her – and Now They’re Inspiring Others Too
Jan 14, 2018
Inspiring
An 8-Year-old Asked, What if the Whole World Made a Painting Together? And it Sort of Happened.
Jan 12, 2018
Arts & Leisure
Young People Are More Savvy and Generous Toward Charities Than Any Other Age Group
Dec 20, 2017
World
Youngster Travels 1,000 Miles to Meet 81-Year-old Lady He Met on ‘Words With Friends’
Dec 5, 2017
Inspiring
Teen Spots Scared Owl Tangled in Soccer Net But Is Able to Cut the Bird Free
Dec 4, 2017
Heroes
Man Gets Anonymous Apology and $40 From Kid Who Scratched His Truck– But Damage is Invisible
Nov 11, 2017
Inspiring
Today’s Teens Might Be Better Law-Abiding Citizens Than Any Generation in 60 Years
Oct 29, 2017
USA
How One Ohio Senior Helped a Young Man Fulfill His Dreams
Oct 22, 2017
Inspiring
Teen Boys Filmed Giving Duvet to Homeless Man and Tucking Him In
Oct 20, 2017
Inspiring
Ohio State to Make College Tuition-free for Low and Moderate Income Residents
Oct 2, 2017
USA
Underage and Binge Drinking in US is Drying Up
Sep 28, 2017
Good Bites
This Country’s Millennials are Least Likely to Drink and Drive Than Any Other Age Group
Sep 16, 2017
World
Teens Save Dad’s Life When Truck Rolls Onto His Head
Sep 4, 2017
Kids
Anonymous Group of Adults Secretly Watches Over Struggling Youth of Their Town
Aug 8, 2017
Inspiring
1
2
3
...
33
Page 1 of 33
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC