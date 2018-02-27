 Crime Archives - Good News Network
Woman Prevents Girl’s Kidnapping by Pretending to be Her Mother

Heroes

Woman Catches Thief Then Takes Him Out For Coffee

Inspiring

See How Pigeons Saved This Man From a Life on the Streets

Animals

California is Allowing One Million Residents Convicted of Weed Charges to Wipe Slate Clean

USA

City Council Worker Advocates For Teens Who Carjacked Her – and Now They’re Inspiring Others Too

Inspiring

This Simple Self-Defense Program is Halting Sexual Assault Rates in Their Tracks

World

Walmart Clerk Saves Grandfather’s Christmas From Almost Being Scammed Away

Inspiring

Chicago Gun Violence is Down for 8th Month in a Row

Good Bites

Today’s Teens Might Be Better Law-Abiding Citizens Than Any Generation in 60 Years

USA

Woman Deceived On the Internet by Older Man Finds Love With Model Whose Photos Lured Her In

Inspiring

Watch the Heroic Way UPS Workers Shut Down Armed Robbery in Broad Daylight

Heroes

Students of Acid Attack Forgive Their Assailant: “Mental illness is not a choice”

Inspiring

Homeless Hero Tackles Carjacker Who Was Impersonating an Officer

Heroes

Missing 4-Year-Old Found After Man 5,000 Miles Away Uses Pizza to Lure Kidnapper

Heroes

Determined Mother Tracks Down Stolen Car Carrying Son’s Ashes

Inspiring

NYC Just Freed 640,000 People From Fear That They May Be Arrested For Minor Offenses

USA

Airplane Passenger Helps Arrest Child Predators After Glancing at Their Text Messages

Inspiring

Iran Plans to Decriminalize Drug Use Allowing the Nation to Help its Addicts

World

Instead of Punishment, Pizzeria Owner Reaches Out to Family Who Robbed Him

Inspiring

New Hampshire Passes Bipartisan “Commonsense Reform” Decriminalizing Marijuana

USA
