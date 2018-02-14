 Fathers Archives - Good News Network
Single Dad Walked 11 Miles to Work Every Day—Until His Co-Workers Found Out

Inspiring

Internet Falls in Love With Wholesome Dad Who Hides $20 Whenever He Visits Daughter’s Home

Inspiring

Father Follows Intuition, Hires Helicopter and Finds Injured Son in Crash

Inspiring

When School Places Ad For Male Mentors, They’re Overwhelmed by ‘Volunteer Dad’ Responses

Inspiring

102-Year-old Thinks His Whole Family Died in WWII Until He Meets Nephew He Never Knew He Had

Inspiring

Watch New Zealand Dad Do Humorous Imitation of How Fathers Handle Christmas Shopping

Laughs

Dad and Daughter, Both Cancer Survivors, Help Pay Medical Bills for Others

Your Blogs

After Daughter’s Death, Dad Bikes 2,000 Miles To Hear Her Heartbeat One Last Time

Inspiring

NBA Star Who Had No Father Vows to Be Best Dad He Can Be, and Succeeds

Sports

Dad Completes the Circle By Walking His Daughter to Last Day of High School

Inspiring

Dad Wears the Tie His Son Made as a Little Boy to Graduation Day

Inspiring

Hilarious Craigslist Ad Seeks ‘Generic Father Figure’ For Backyard BBQ

Laughs

Woman Vows To Complete Late Father’s Bucket List Years After His Death

Inspiring

Dad Has the Perfect Plan to Cheer 6-Year-old Who Wet Her Pants

Inspiring

Why This Prison Created Father-Daughter Dances for Inmates

USA

Super Dad Sculpts Batman on Snowy Boston Streets

Arts & Leisure

Adoptive Father Launches Formerly Homeless Boy to Basketball Stardom

Sports

This Dad Will Melt Your Heart When He Sings in Sign Language with his Daughter

Kids

Watch Dancing Dads in Tutus Steal the Show in Students’ Ballet Class

Laughs

Watch Super Bowl Star Tom Brady Tear-Up When Asked Who His Hero is

Sports
