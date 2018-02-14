Fathers Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Home
Tags
Fathers
Tag: Fathers
Single Dad Walked 11 Miles to Work Every Day—Until His Co-Workers Found Out
Feb 14, 2018
Inspiring
Internet Falls in Love With Wholesome Dad Who Hides $20 Whenever He Visits Daughter’s Home
Feb 6, 2018
Inspiring
Father Follows Intuition, Hires Helicopter and Finds Injured Son in Crash
Jan 17, 2018
Inspiring
When School Places Ad For Male Mentors, They’re Overwhelmed by ‘Volunteer Dad’ Responses
Jan 5, 2018
Inspiring
102-Year-old Thinks His Whole Family Died in WWII Until He Meets Nephew He Never Knew He Had
Dec 15, 2017
Inspiring
Watch New Zealand Dad Do Humorous Imitation of How Fathers Handle Christmas Shopping
Dec 13, 2017
Laughs
Dad and Daughter, Both Cancer Survivors, Help Pay Medical Bills for Others
Aug 22, 2017
Your Blogs
After Daughter’s Death, Dad Bikes 2,000 Miles To Hear Her Heartbeat One Last Time
Jun 23, 2017
Inspiring
NBA Star Who Had No Father Vows to Be Best Dad He Can Be, and Succeeds
Jun 18, 2017
Sports
Dad Completes the Circle By Walking His Daughter to Last Day of High School
Jun 12, 2017
Inspiring
Dad Wears the Tie His Son Made as a Little Boy to Graduation Day
Jun 6, 2017
Inspiring
Hilarious Craigslist Ad Seeks ‘Generic Father Figure’ For Backyard BBQ
Jun 5, 2017
Laughs
Woman Vows To Complete Late Father’s Bucket List Years After His Death
Apr 22, 2017
Inspiring
Dad Has the Perfect Plan to Cheer 6-Year-old Who Wet Her Pants
Apr 20, 2017
Inspiring
Why This Prison Created Father-Daughter Dances for Inmates
Mar 25, 2017
USA
Super Dad Sculpts Batman on Snowy Boston Streets
Mar 17, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Adoptive Father Launches Formerly Homeless Boy to Basketball Stardom
Mar 9, 2017
Sports
This Dad Will Melt Your Heart When He Sings in Sign Language with his Daughter
Feb 25, 2017
Kids
Watch Dancing Dads in Tutus Steal the Show in Students’ Ballet Class
Feb 18, 2017
Laughs
Watch Super Bowl Star Tom Brady Tear-Up When Asked Who His Hero is
Feb 4, 2017
Sports
1
2
3
Page 1 of 3
