 Film Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Film

Tag: Film

Mark Hamill Gets Chewbacca Hug From Harrison Ford, and a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Celebrities

‘Black Panther’ Star Reveals That Denzel Washington Paid For His Theatre Studies at Oxford

Celebrities

Nicole Kidman Surprises Bus Full of Tourists on Her Way to the Oscars

Celebrities

‘Game of Thrones’ Creators to Make New ‘Star Wars’ Films

Arts & Leisure

Twitter Cracks Up When Dad Accidentally Asks A-List Celebrity to Step Out of His Photo With Matthew Broderick

Celebrities

Tom Hanks to Play Fred Rogers, America’s Friendliest Neighbor, in Upcoming Film

Celebrities

Octavia Spencer Says Jessica Chastain Helped Her Make Five Times Her Asking Salary

Celebrities

World’s First Hand-Painted Movie Honors Vincent Van Gogh and You Can Finally Watch it Now

Arts & Leisure

Saudi Arabia Lifts Decades-Long Ban on Public Cinemas

World

Guy Makes Hilarious Commercial to Sell His Girlfriend’s Used Car–and Bidding Soars

Laughs

Need a Laugh? Watch Award-winning Short Film About Forcing a Cat to Go to the Vet

Laughs

When You’re Feeling Down, Dance Your Blues Away With These Folks

Arts & Leisure

Watching Kristen Bell Cheer Up Hurricane Irma Evacuees Will Melt Your Heart

Celebrities

Netflix is Driving The Magic School Bus Back Into Your Home (With Help From ‘Hamilton’ Star)

Arts & Leisure

Stars Are Donating Millions To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Celebrities

35 Years Ago Today, Paul Newman Bottle of Dressing Turned into $500M for Charity

Business

Boy Remembers Scene From Favorite Movie to Save Drowning Brother

Kids

Trouble Sleeping? The ‘Dullest Movie Ever Made’ was Filmed to be a Perfect Cure For Insomnia

Laughs

Dog Who Achieved Fame Following Runner Through Race Lands Book and Movie Deal

Arts & Leisure

Documentary Asks Our Favorite Celebrities in Their 90s How They Stay so Lively

Arts & Leisure
123...5Page 1 of 5

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC