Film Archives - Good News Network

Home
Tags
Film
Tag: Film
Mark Hamill Gets Chewbacca Hug From Harrison Ford, and a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Mar 9, 2018
Celebrities
‘Black Panther’ Star Reveals That Denzel Washington Paid For His Theatre Studies at Oxford
Mar 6, 2018
Celebrities
Nicole Kidman Surprises Bus Full of Tourists on Her Way to the Oscars
Mar 5, 2018
Celebrities
‘Game of Thrones’ Creators to Make New ‘Star Wars’ Films
Feb 7, 2018
Arts & Leisure
Twitter Cracks Up When Dad Accidentally Asks A-List Celebrity to Step Out of His Photo With Matthew Broderick
Feb 3, 2018
Celebrities
Tom Hanks to Play Fred Rogers, America’s Friendliest Neighbor, in Upcoming Film
Jan 30, 2018
Celebrities
Octavia Spencer Says Jessica Chastain Helped Her Make Five Times Her Asking Salary
Jan 29, 2018
Celebrities
World’s First Hand-Painted Movie Honors Vincent Van Gogh and You Can Finally Watch it Now
Jan 18, 2018
Arts & Leisure
Saudi Arabia Lifts Decades-Long Ban on Public Cinemas
Dec 12, 2017
World
Guy Makes Hilarious Commercial to Sell His Girlfriend’s Used Car–and Bidding Soars
Nov 9, 2017
Laughs
Need a Laugh? Watch Award-winning Short Film About Forcing a Cat to Go to the Vet
Oct 31, 2017
Laughs
When You’re Feeling Down, Dance Your Blues Away With These Folks
Oct 6, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Watching Kristen Bell Cheer Up Hurricane Irma Evacuees Will Melt Your Heart
Sep 15, 2017
Celebrities
Netflix is Driving The Magic School Bus Back Into Your Home (With Help From ‘Hamilton’ Star)
Sep 12, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Stars Are Donating Millions To Hurricane Harvey Victims
Sep 2, 2017
Celebrities
35 Years Ago Today, Paul Newman Bottle of Dressing Turned into $500M for Charity
Aug 25, 2017
Business
Boy Remembers Scene From Favorite Movie to Save Drowning Brother
Aug 25, 2017
Kids
Trouble Sleeping? The ‘Dullest Movie Ever Made’ was Filmed to be a Perfect Cure For Insomnia
Jul 29, 2017
Laughs
Dog Who Achieved Fame Following Runner Through Race Lands Book and Movie Deal
Jun 28, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Documentary Asks Our Favorite Celebrities in Their 90s How They Stay so Lively
Jun 7, 2017
Arts & Leisure
