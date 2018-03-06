 Interesting Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Interesting

Tag: Interesting

Researchers Drop Ice Chunk Down Glacial Hole and it Makes the Most Satisfying Sound Ever

Science

Have You Ever Seen a Shaolin Monk Pierce a Pane of Glass With a Needle?

Arts & Leisure

Funeral Home Hosts Pizza Parties to Take the Sting Out of Death So People Will Pre-Plan Their Funerals

USA

Watch World’s Tallest Man and Shortest Woman Meet For the First Time

World

The Traits That Make You Weird Are the Gifts That Make You Special

Good Life

World’s Only Underwater Mailbox Was Built to Help Bring Tourists into Town – and it Worked

World

Scientists Levitate Largest Object Yet With Acoustic ‘Tornado’ That Could Get Humans Hovering

Science

How a FedEx Employee Discovered the World’s Largest Prime Number

Inspiring

Scientist Accidentally Discovers Self-Healing Glass

Science

Woman Can Smell Parkinson’s Disease, May Lead To Breakthrough For Detection

Health

Girl’s Christmas Wish Comes True When 400K Strangers Follow Dad’s Hotel Carpet Instagram

Laughs

Astronaut is First to Specifically Contribute to Wikipedia From Space

World

Inspired by Origami, Scientists Build Artificial Muscle That Lifts 1,000 Times its Own Weight

Science

Guy Raises Funds to Build Statue For the First and Only Cat in Space

Animals

World’s Coolest Library Opens in China and It’s Breathtaking

Arts & Leisure

Get the Perfect Revenge on Scammers By Forwarding Their Emails to This AI Robot

Science

Couple Builds Fancy Chicken Coop Shaped Just Like a UFO and the Birds Love it

Arts & Leisure

Gravitational Waves Just Showed Us Something Even Cooler Than Black Holes

Science

Watch 1,300-Pound Pumpkin Drop From a Crane and Smash Car in the Name of Charity

Arts & Leisure

Friday The 13th Quotes To Get You Through The Day

Laughs
12Page 1 of 2

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC