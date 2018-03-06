 Invention Archives - Good News Network
Doctors on a Plane Save Woman’s Life by Constructing Makeshift Ventilator Out of Nearby Parts

Heroes

Scientists Levitate Largest Object Yet With Acoustic ‘Tornado’ That Could Get Humans Hovering

Science

Watch Man’s Innovative Method of Clearing Snow From His Driveway With Cardboard

Laughs

Shoes With Laser Beam Fittings Help Parkinson’s Disease Patients Walk Freely

Science

Student Invents Device That Captures Tailpipe Pollution So He Can Turn it Into Ink

Environment

Noise-Canceling Noodle Fork Uses App to Drown Out Slurping Sounds–Watch, it Really Works

Laughs

Groundbreaking Invention Helps Workers Stay Cool in 122 Degree Heat

World

World’s First Battery-free Phone Could Spell the End of Charging Cables and Dead Batteries

Science

A Genius Invention is Saving Thousands of Animals From Drowning in Backyard Pools

Animals

10-Year-old Boy Invents Device That Will Save Children From Hot Cars

Kids

Engineer Creates Green Oasis by Growing Glaciers in the Desert

Environment

Teen Invents Bra that Could Detect Breast Cancer

Science

Thousands of Blind Dogs Get New Leash on Life With This Wearable Device

Animals

Simple Contraption Saves Women From Having to Break Their Necks Just to Carry Water

World

Solution to Age-old Problem: Physicist Invents Drip-Free Wine Bottle

Science

Student Invention Takes Aim at Thanksgiving Kitchen Fires, Wins $50K

Science

Woman Hailed for Inventing Foldable Paper Bicycle Helmet

Science

Flat Tires From Brazil’s Rough Roads Recycled For Home Construction

World

Company Makes New Sneakers to Light Up When You’re Close To A Pokemon

Business

This Wristband Will Tell You When to Stop Drinking

Health
