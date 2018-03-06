Invention Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Home
Tags
Invention
Tag: Invention
Doctors on a Plane Save Woman’s Life by Constructing Makeshift Ventilator Out of Nearby Parts
Mar 6, 2018
Heroes
Scientists Levitate Largest Object Yet With Acoustic ‘Tornado’ That Could Get Humans Hovering
Jan 22, 2018
Science
Watch Man’s Innovative Method of Clearing Snow From His Driveway With Cardboard
Jan 9, 2018
Laughs
Shoes With Laser Beam Fittings Help Parkinson’s Disease Patients Walk Freely
Dec 24, 2017
Science
Student Invents Device That Captures Tailpipe Pollution So He Can Turn it Into Ink
Dec 15, 2017
Environment
Noise-Canceling Noodle Fork Uses App to Drown Out Slurping Sounds–Watch, it Really Works
Nov 8, 2017
Laughs
Groundbreaking Invention Helps Workers Stay Cool in 122 Degree Heat
Jul 15, 2017
World
World’s First Battery-free Phone Could Spell the End of Charging Cables and Dead Batteries
Jul 7, 2017
Science
A Genius Invention is Saving Thousands of Animals From Drowning in Backyard Pools
Jun 24, 2017
Animals
10-Year-old Boy Invents Device That Will Save Children From Hot Cars
Jun 21, 2017
Kids
Engineer Creates Green Oasis by Growing Glaciers in the Desert
Jun 14, 2017
Environment
Teen Invents Bra that Could Detect Breast Cancer
May 5, 2017
Science
Thousands of Blind Dogs Get New Leash on Life With This Wearable Device
Apr 6, 2017
Animals
Simple Contraption Saves Women From Having to Break Their Necks Just to Carry Water
Mar 30, 2017
World
Solution to Age-old Problem: Physicist Invents Drip-Free Wine Bottle
Mar 27, 2017
Science
Student Invention Takes Aim at Thanksgiving Kitchen Fires, Wins $50K
Nov 24, 2016
Science
Woman Hailed for Inventing Foldable Paper Bicycle Helmet
Nov 18, 2016
Science
Flat Tires From Brazil’s Rough Roads Recycled For Home Construction
Aug 20, 2016
World
Company Makes New Sneakers to Light Up When You’re Close To A Pokemon
Jul 28, 2016
Business
This Wristband Will Tell You When to Stop Drinking
Jul 5, 2016
Health
1
2
3
...
6
Page 1 of 6
