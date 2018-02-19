Justice Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Justice
On Death Row for 21 Years, Nick Yarris Visits Us to Talk About Forgiveness on Good News Weekly LIVE (WATCH)
Feb 19, 2018
Founders Blog
Seattle to Vacate and Dismiss Old Marijuana Charges Following California’s Lead
Feb 12, 2018
USA
California is Allowing One Million Residents Convicted of Weed Charges to Wipe Slate Clean
Jan 17, 2018
USA
Powerful Hollywood Women Strike Back, Raise $15 Million For Anti-Harassment Action Plan
Jan 3, 2018
Celebrities
Mosque Pays Fines For Man Who Vandalized Their Building
Jan 2, 2018
Religion
700 Abductees Escape Boko Haram, Nigerian President Says Group is ‘Beaten’
Jan 2, 2018
World
New York is On the Right Path: Number of People in Jail Falls to Lowest Since 1982
Dec 28, 2017
USA
Norway Becomes First Scandinavian Country to Decriminalize Drugs in Historic Vote
Dec 19, 2017
World
Judge Excuses 54-Year-old From Jury Duty When He Reveals He’s in Love For the ‘First Time’
Dec 14, 2017
Inspiring
Supreme Court Rules Law Student Who Turned Life Around Can Take Bar Exam
Nov 20, 2017
Inspiring
Muslim Father Forgives Man Involved With Son’s Murder, Hugs Him in Court
Nov 10, 2017
Inspiring
Watch Convict From Women’s Prison on the Front Lines as Firefighter
Oct 3, 2017
USA
Determined Mother Tracks Down Stolen Car Carrying Son’s Ashes
Aug 14, 2017
Inspiring
Connecticut Became 14th US State to Ban Civil Forfeiture
Jul 30, 2017
Good Bites
New Hampshire Passes Bipartisan “Commonsense Reform” Decriminalizing Marijuana
Jul 19, 2017
USA
Corruption Money Seized From Ex-Governor to Pay Backlog of Employee Wages
Mar 29, 2017
World
Perfect Pay-back for Brothers Who Stole Bag During Woman’s Seizure
Mar 24, 2017
Inspiring
Zimbabwe Finally Bans the Beating of Children
Mar 3, 2017
World
Guard Squirrel Pet Goes Nuts on Burglar
Feb 14, 2017
Animals
DNA Test Saves Service Dog From the Death Penalty
Feb 13, 2017
Animals
