Justice Archives - Good News Network

On Death Row for 21 Years, Nick Yarris Visits Us to Talk About Forgiveness on Good News Weekly LIVE (WATCH)

Founders Blog

Seattle to Vacate and Dismiss Old Marijuana Charges Following California’s Lead

USA

California is Allowing One Million Residents Convicted of Weed Charges to Wipe Slate Clean

USA

Powerful Hollywood Women Strike Back, Raise $15 Million For Anti-Harassment Action Plan

Celebrities

Mosque Pays Fines For Man Who Vandalized Their Building

Religion

700 Abductees Escape Boko Haram, Nigerian President Says Group is ‘Beaten’

World

New York is On the Right Path: Number of People in Jail Falls to Lowest Since 1982

USA

Norway Becomes First Scandinavian Country to Decriminalize Drugs in Historic Vote

World

Judge Excuses 54-Year-old From Jury Duty When He Reveals He’s in Love For the ‘First Time’

Inspiring

Supreme Court Rules Law Student Who Turned Life Around Can Take Bar Exam

Inspiring

Muslim Father Forgives Man Involved With Son’s Murder, Hugs Him in Court

Inspiring

Watch Convict From Women’s Prison on the Front Lines as Firefighter

USA

Determined Mother Tracks Down Stolen Car Carrying Son’s Ashes

Inspiring

Connecticut Became 14th US State to Ban Civil Forfeiture

Good Bites

New Hampshire Passes Bipartisan “Commonsense Reform” Decriminalizing Marijuana

USA

Corruption Money Seized From Ex-Governor to Pay Backlog of Employee Wages

World

Perfect Pay-back for Brothers Who Stole Bag During Woman’s Seizure

Inspiring

Zimbabwe Finally Bans the Beating of Children

World

Guard Squirrel Pet Goes Nuts on Burglar

Animals

DNA Test Saves Service Dog From the Death Penalty

Animals
