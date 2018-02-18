Lottery Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Lottery
Man Wins $400,000 By Playing Lottery Numbers That Came to Him in a Dream
Feb 18, 2018
Inspiring
Lucky Break: Mother of Two Wins $5M on Ticket She Bought By Mistake
Jan 6, 2018
Inspiring
Man Living in a Shack is Saved By His ‘Worthless’ Blanket That Spurs $1.5 Million Bidding War
Nov 24, 2017
Inspiring
Man Plays Same Lottery Numbers For Years And Finally Wins Big On Friday The 13th
Oct 30, 2017
Inspiring
Thanks to Chance Reminder, Man Claims $24M Lotto Jackpot Just 2 Days Before Expiration
Oct 14, 2017
Inspiring
Gas Station That Sold Winning Powerball Ticket is Donating its Reward to Nonprofits
Sep 2, 2017
Business
New York Man Wins $5 Million Lottery While Buying Mushrooms for His Pasta
Sep 1, 2017
Inspiring
Louisiana Flood Victim Enjoys Change in Fortune After Winning $1Mil Lottery
Oct 18, 2016
Inspiring
Husband Buys the Wrong Lottery Ticket – and Wins $169Mil for Wife
Jul 2, 2016
USA
Lottery Winner Builds New Fire Station to Pay Them Back for Saving Dad’s Life
Jul 1, 2016
Heroes
Single Mom Parlays Small Lottery Win into Fund For Homeless Man In the Cold
Feb 17, 2016
Heroes
POWERBALL Dreams: 79 Winners in $1.6 Billion Lottery Jackpot
Jan 14, 2016
USA
Husband Keeps $2Mil Lotto Win Secret to Surprises Wife for Christmas
Jan 10, 2016
Inspiring
Homeless Man Wants to Buy Skis And Hit the Slopes After Winning Big
Dec 9, 2015
USA
Store Owners Track Down $2M Lottery Winner After Ticket Was Thrown Away
Oct 26, 2015
USA
Teacher Wins Lottery, Buys Shoes For 200 of Her Students
Jul 20, 2015
Inspiring
Man Uses Lottery Winnings to Buy Billboards to Help Save Women’s Lives
Jun 20, 2015
Heroes
This Is What It Feels Like To Win The Lottery and Share the News (Video)
Mar 23, 2015
Top Videos
Couple Wins Lottery 3x in a Month: “Baby, We Did Again!”
Apr 2, 2014
Arts & Leisure
UK’s Big Lottery Gives 1.4 Million for Life Saving Suicide Hotline
Jun 28, 2013
World
1
2
Page 1 of 2
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
